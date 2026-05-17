Friends stranded with actress Sally Bwamimpeke's body in Canada amid high repatriation costs

Film Director Douglas Kasule said at least $30,000 was needed to bring Sally’s body back home from Canada

Actress Sally Bwamimpeke died in Toronto, Canada on May 14, 2026.

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Friends and family are struggling to raise money to repatriate her body to Uganda.

Douglas Kasule Benda said about $30,000 is needed for the process.

Sally was known for roles in Prestige, Second Chance and her work in radio.

Friends and family of Ugandan actress Sally Solome Elizabeth Bwamimpeke are struggling to raise thousands of dollars needed to return her body home from Canada following her sudden death in Toronto.

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Sally, a celebrated actress, radio host and mother of three, died on May 14, 2026, in Canada.

Her family says it was her dying wish for her body to be brought back home to be laid to rest among relatives and loved ones.

They are however, facing a huge financial burden linked to transporting her body back to Uganda for burial.

“As a community, we are coming together to support Sally's children and family during this incredibly dark hour,” they wrote in a public appeal on a GoFundMe page set up to support the repatriation process.

The campaign organisers noted that Sally’s final wish and the desire of her grieving family was for her t

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Renowned film director Douglas Kasule Benda, one of the people leading the fundraising, appealed to the public for support, saying friends and communities in both Uganda and Canada had started fundraising efforts.

Kasule said at least $30,000 was needed to bring Sally’s body back home from Canada.

Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke

On the GoFundMe page, only about 3% of the amount had been raised by Sunday afternoon.

Sally became widely known for her role as Jasmine in the popular DStv drama series Prestige.

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She also featured in the Ugandan remake of Second Chance as Ganyana and worked on productions linked to Beyond Borders and other creative projects.

Sally also worked as a radio host at Capital FM and Beat FM.

Organisers said the money raised will cater for funeral director services and documentation in Toronto, international repatriation costs, airfare to Uganda, and funeral and burial arrangements for her family.