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No one will be spared, says Gen Kainerugaba amid Among probe

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:10 - 17 May 2026
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Gen Kainerugaba
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says Operation Maliza Ufisadi will target all corruption suspects without exception as security agencies intensify investigations linked to Anita Among.
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The Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said a new operation dubbed Maliza Ufisadi has been launched and will spare no one.

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“The security forces under the direction and instructions of the Commander-in-Chief launched Operation ‘Maliza Ufisadi’ the other day. We shall expand this operation and apprehend all culprits. No one will be spared,” Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, posted on X.

The Swahili phrase translates to “End Corruption” in English.

The first target of the operation has been outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among, whose homes are under surveillance. Security operatives have also searched some of the properties.

Security agencies are yet to communicate officially on the findings.

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On his Inauguration Day, President Yoweri Museveni said the new five-year term would focus on wealth creation. He added that anything meant to sabotage that agenda, including corruption, would be handled with precision.

Gen Kainerugaba has repeatedly spoken against corruption. Since taking over as CDF, he has overseen the arrest of several senior army officers.

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