Linus Tats breaks silence after Scotts Mafuma no-show at tattoo party

Linus Tats says Scotts Mafuma failed to perform at the Lugogo event despite receiving agreed payments and extra facilitation.

Linus Tats has issued a statement following the absence of South African artist Scotts Mafuma from a performance at the recent Linus Tattoo Party held at Lugogo Millennium Grounds.

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According to the organisers, all contractual obligations, including performance agreements and payment arrangements, had been honoured before the show. However, the artist did not appear on stage as scheduled, leaving fans disappointed and disrupting the entertainment lineup.

Linus Tats expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to fans, sponsors and partners who attended the event in large numbers.

The brand stressed its commitment to professionalism, transparency and accountability in its productions.

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“We deeply regret the disappointment experienced by our audience on the night. All arrangements for Scotts Mafuma’s performance were completed in good faith, and his non-appearance was beyond our control. We remain committed to delivering quality experiences and ensuring such disruptions are minimised in future events,” the statement read in part.

Linus Tats said the agreed performance terms had been fulfilled before the event, including a structured payment arrangement that was settled in full.

The organisers added that extra requests made during the coordination process were accommodated in good faith to ensure the performance proceeded as planned. These included adjustments to the performance fee and travel-related arrangements such as business class considerations for both the artist and his management.

According to Linus Tats, Scotts Mafuma allegedly made additional financial requests on the night of the show, which were also wired in efforts to secure the performance.

“Despite all arrangements being fulfilled on our side, including a total payment package that had been agreed and completed, the artist did not turn up for the show, did not communicate to fans, and did not offer any public explanation or apology,” Linus Tats stated.

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Following the incident, the organisers said the matter is now being handled by the relevant authorities to seek resolution, including recovery of funds and assessment of damages caused by the no-show.

The brand thanked sponsors, partners and supporters for their continued trust, noting that lessons from the incident will strengthen coordination for future editions.

Despite the setback, the event featured performances from other acts, with fans praising the production and atmosphere.