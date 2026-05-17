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Museveni backs East African regional refinery after meeting Dangote

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:09 - 17 May 2026
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Dangote and Museveni at Nakasero State Lodge
President Museveni has endorsed plans for an East African regional refinery after meeting Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote in Kampala.
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President Yoweri Museveni has backed plans for an East African regional refinery following a meeting with Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote at Nakasero.

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In a statement released on May 17, 2026, Museveni said the meeting focused on regional cooperation in oil refining and value addition.

Museveni said Uganda has always opposed the export of raw materials without processing them locally. He noted that Uganda delayed oil production because the government insisted on having a refinery first.

“Without refining our oil, it would not make economic or strategic sense to simply export crude oil while others benefit from the finished products,” Museveni said.

He welcomed the proposal for a larger regional refinery, saying East African countries must work together to strengthen their economies.

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“We cannot continue operating as fragmented and weak markets. If East Africa works together, such projects become more viable and beneficial to our people,” Museveni added.

The President said Uganda is ready to support the regional refinery initiative while continuing with the development of the Hoima refinery project.

Uganda has for years promoted the Hoima refinery as part of efforts to increase value addition in the petroleum sector, reduce dependence on imported fuel products and create jobs.

Dangote owns the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, one of the largest oil refining facilities in Africa.

The meeting comes as East African countries continue discussions on regional integration through energy and infrastructure projects.

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