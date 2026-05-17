Sarah Kityo expresses interest in deputy speakership, who is she?

Bukoto East MP Sarah Kityo Babirye has announced her interest in becoming deputy speaker of parliament for the 2026–2031 term.

Bukoto East Member of Parliament Sarah Kityo Babirye has declared interest in running for deputy speaker of parliament.

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“After deep reflection and engagement, and guided by the spirit of ‘For God and My Country,’ I am honored to express my interest in serving as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda 2026-2031,” Babirye posted on X.

“With humility and strong commitment to national service and under the guiding principle of For Accountable Leadership, I look forward to continuing to work alongside other dedicated leaders under the leadership of H.E. @KagutaMuseveni, together with colleagues across Parliament and government, to strengthen our democracy, advance unity, and serve all Ugandans with integrity and purpose.”

It should be recalled that Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba recently said a female candidate for deputy speakership would soon be recommended to President Yoweri Museveni.

However, Gen Kainerugaba and members of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) have not endorsed Kityo. At least, not publicly.

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Balaam Barugahara, the vice chairman of PLU Western Uganda, recently referred to Kityo as a friend and shared one of her videos in which she spoke against corruption.

According to her Wikipedia profile, Sarah Babirye Kityo was born on December 27, 1986. She previously served as representative for the Central Region in Uganda’s 10th parliament.

The profile also states that she served as president of the Uganda Netball Federation from 2021 to 2025.

Kityo attended Luweero SDA Primary School before joining Mulusa Academy, Wobulenzi, for both O-Level and A-Level studies. In 2015, she graduated with a First Class Bachelor of Public Administration and Management degree from Uganda Christian University.

Her previous roles include mobiliser at the Office of the Resident District Commissioner in Wakiso district from 2005 to 2006, youth female councillor and chairperson for National Resources and Production in Mukono district local government from 2006 to 2011, and facilitator at the National Youth Council from 2011 to 2015.

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In 2016, Kityo joined four other Ugandan youth MPs to represent Uganda at the International Young Leaders Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York.