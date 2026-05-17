Nameere resumes attacks on Kabanda; drops bombshell on arrest, Among ties

Nameere renewed her public attacks on Kabanda after her release from detention, accusing him of lying, orchestrating her arrest

Masaka Woman Member of Parliament Justine Nameere Nsubuga has resumed attacking fellow legislator Daudi Kabanda, the Kasambya County MP, hours after her release from detention.

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In her latest posts on X, Nameere described Kabanda as inept and a liar.

“🤣kabanda yo exceptionally inept😂 u really believed Hon Jacob Obboth Obboth who is family to me would believe yo black mail. He called after His Excellency the President called him and he was very clear he can’t take any of yo shitty lies! He is not Speaker AAA, change script🚽,” Nameere posted.

She also claimed Kabanda sent soldiers who arrested her before the President later sent trusted security officers to rescue her.

Nameere dismissed claims by Kabanda that she had removed Anita Among’s photo from her WhatsApp display picture. She further alleged that Kabanda impregnated Among’s housemaids.

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“H.E @KagutaMuseveni sent his trusted security to take me home safely on Friday night after kabanda got updf copoloz and set them up for a botched arrest wic ended in Mpigi when sfc came for me. No case, no interrogation and no search at our home! @DaudiKabanda feel free to dream,” Nameere said in one post.

“My profile pic has always been President Museveni and Papito! It’s u kabanda who always had Rt Hon AAA as yo profile pic becoz u had free food, fuel, deals and her house girls to impregnate! Since Gen MK referred to me as his sister, yo bleating about me endlessly 😂yo not Him!👌,” she said in another post.

Earlier on May 17, 2026, Nameere told journalists she would support Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for Speaker of Parliament, withdrawing her backing for Speaker Anita Among.

The public fallout between Nameere and Kabanda started after Kabanda announced that the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) had withdrawn support for Among, who is facing investigations over alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering, among other accusations.

Chief of Defence Forces and PLU chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba previously warned members against attacking Kabanda, saying he personally appointed him as the movement’s Secretary General.

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