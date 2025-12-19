Advertisement

US embassy issues Uganda travel advisory ahead of 2026 elections

Moses King
Moses King 19:01 - 19 December 2025
US maintains its assessment urging its citizens to reconsider travel following the recent use of force to control crowds at political gatherings
The United States embassy in Uganda has issued a new travel advisory to its citizens and travellers ahead of the 2026 general elections. 
In the updated advisory, US maintains its assessment urging its citizens to reconsider travel following the recent use of force to control crowds at political gatherings in the ongoing presidential campaigns. 

They also cautioned their citizens against engaging in political events. 

“Demonstrations and large gatherings could occur before, during or after elections. Over the past month, Ugandan security entities have used force to control crowds at political gatherings in Kampala and throughout the country. Past elections have also seen outbreaks of violence. US citizens should avoid large gatherings, follow advice of local authorities and refrain from engaging in political events,” part of the advisory reads. 

Building tension 

The incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has recently warned against opposition politicians urging youths to protest.

He reassured the country that nobody will be allowed to disrupt the electoral process with violence and further warned security officers against use of unnecessary force. 

“Don’t listen to [Robert] Kyagulanyi; his comments about our security lack foresight,” he said before adding. 

“His claim that there are not enough soldiers to match rioters is misguided. One soldier carries 120 bullets... do the math. Uganda can not be destabilised, and anyone who attempts it will live to regret."

The main opposition party National Unity Platform flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi has been holding campaigns under the theme, ‘Protest Vote’; a call to voters to vote out the incumbent, ‘guard their votes’ after casting and ‘demand their votes’ when not satisfied with the results. 

“Our call for protest is conditional. If you don't want people to protest, then guarantee a transparent, free and fair election. Already, you're rigging the election by stopping us from campaigning, blocking us from accessing radio stations, abducting and illegally arresting our campaigners, etc. Stop all this nonsense and you will have no reason to intimidate the citizens,” he said in response to Museveni. 

