African football fans will wait until 2032 to experience an Africa Cup of Nations

Battle between the South and the East for the CAN 2028

South Africa and Botswana intend to co-host the CAN 2028 but will have to deal with competition from Ethiopia determined to keep the tournament in East Africa

Ethiopia, South Africa-Botswana, Morocco, Where will the highly anticipated CAN 2028 be played?

CAF recently confirmed the shift of the CAN from every two to every 4 years, like the World Cup and the Euro. But before this much-criticized shift, the continental football governing body will first have to organize the 2027 edition in Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania.

There is also the 2028 edition which is scheduled. This last one will mark the end of a CAN every two years. African football fans will wait until 2032 to experience an Africa Cup of Nations.

So, where will CAN 2028 be played, which promises to have a particular taste, a special and historic context?

South Africa and Botswana join forces

According to the latest information, the South African Republic and its Botswana neighbor are ready to host CAN 2028, in a new co-organization. Since 2013, CAN has not returned to Southern Africa.

The joint candidacy of South Africa and Botswana seems to have more credibility in the eyes of public opinion since Nelson Mandela’s country, host of the 2010 World Cup, has experience with major competitions.

Everything seemed to be moving towards a return of the Africa Cup of Nations since many nations have really not officially declared themselves. But beware of competition that has become obvious and inevitable.

There is one country that has clearly decided to display its ambitions; Ethiopia.

Ethiopia ready to compete

After the 2027 edition which will take place in East Africa via the trio Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania, Ethiopia officially stepped forward to host the following edition.

This dynamic and emerging East African country has even already started its campaign and lobbying to convince CAF to award it this organization.

Even if its national team does not yet have the level of the continent’s major selections, Ethiopia impresses, attracts, and captivates by its economic stability and its development over the past years.

The government has invested considerable means in the construction and modernization of road, rail, and airport infrastructure.

Thus the country convinces itself that it has the capacity to organize CAN 2028 alone, but above all the arguments to beat the joint candidacy of South Africa-Botswana.

The unlikely Moroccan candidacy as a final rehearsal before the 2030 World Cup

After a successful organization of CAN 2025, Morocco would like to come back. Several sources indicate that this North African country wishes to present its candidacy for organizing CAN 2028.

This would allow it to test its infrastructure and technology in preparation for the 2030 World Cup that the Kingdom of Morocco will co-organize with Portugal and Spain. An ambitious idea but visibly unrealistic.

Although having the infrastructure to host the competition every year if that were possible, Morocco could not, however, be awarded the organization of CAN 2028, in the name of fairness.

The battle of the South against the East

The battle for organizing CAN 2028 so far has two protagonists, the southern bloc with South Africa and Botswana in the perspective of a co-organization against Ethiopia.