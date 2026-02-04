Government explains foul smell from Lake Victoria

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Water and Environment, officials said the unpleasant odour is most severe around Inner Murchison Bay, particularly in Luzira and parts of Entebbe.

The government has explained the cause of the foul smell recently reported along parts of Lake Victoria, attributing it to pollution-induced algal blooms and their subsequent decomposition.

According to the ministry, Lake Victoria and its basin support more than 45 million people through drinking water supply, transport, hydropower generation and livelihoods, making the current situation a matter of serious concern.

Inner Murchison Bay, one of the most heavily utilised and shallow sections of the lake, has been receiving large volumes of pollution from surface runoff, municipal wastewater, industrial effluent, agricultural activities, and plastic and human waste.

The ministry’s studies show a persistent rise in nutrient levels, especially nitrogen and phosphorus, in the bays. These nutrients promote excessive algal growth.

When the algae die and decompose, they consume oxygen and release gases such as hydrogen sulphide and ammonia, which are responsible for the strong stench.

The process also reduces oxygen levels in the water, posing a threat to aquatic life and potentially leading to fish kills. High temperatures and dry conditions experienced over the past month have accelerated this decomposition, worsening the smell.

To address the problem, the government says it is restoring degraded wetlands, enforcing buffer zones around the lake, strengthening water quality monitoring, and compelling industries and municipal treatment plants to comply with effluent discharge standards. Industries are also being encouraged to adopt cleaner production technologies and recycle wastewater.