Government advised to suspend Uganda Airlines operations

The government of Uganda has been advised to implement a temporary suspension of Uganda Airlines’ operations as the beleaguered national carrier enters its most turbulent period since its relaunch in 2019.

Industry experts warn that in its current crisis, the national career will need a full reboot or it could run into harsher headwinds.

Captain Firoz Khimji—an aviation veteran with more than 45 years’ experience as a pilot, instructor and former fleet safety officer at Uganda Airlines—urged the government to halt flights for two to three months to allow for comprehensive restructuring and the installation of a competent management team.

Khimji argues that the airline’s woes stem from foundational strategic errors and poor leadership, warning that without decisive action, the carrier will struggle to return to profitability or compete with regional rivals such as Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Tanzania and RwandAir.

He criticised earlier decisions to purchase expensive aircraft off the factory floor without adequate consideration of commonality and spares access, saying the move was imprudent for a start-up that should have prioritised contracts for fuel, engineering and other essentials.

Khimji also expressed concerns about merit-based appointments at the airline, stressing that aviation is highly safety-sensitive and requires rigorous accountability.

His comments follow the recently announced departure of the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Bamuturaki, whose tenure has been marked by intense scrutiny over governance failures and financial under-performance.

The board has opened the CEO position for applications, effectively ending Bamuturaki’s leadership amid investigations by the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit into alleged abuse of office, embezzlement and false accounting.

Bamuturaki’s exit follows years of operational headaches, including flight disruptions, missed schedules and management controversies that have eroded public confidence.

