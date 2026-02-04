NUP speaks out on Bobi Wine’s whereabouts

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters this morning, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the opposition leader was “alive but facing difficult circumstances.”

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has broken its silence on the whereabouts of party president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, amid growing speculation and conflicting reports about his safety and location.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters this morning, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the opposition leader was “alive but facing difficult circumstances.”

“I bring you greetings from our president, Robert Kyagulanyi. What I can confirm to you is that he is alive,” Rubongoya said.

He added, however, that neither the party leadership nor state authorities know Kyagulanyi’s exact location.

“None of us knows where he is and I don’t think that even the regime which claims to have good (intelligence) has any idea where he is. He is alive but not well because he does not wish to be in hiding.” said Rubongoya

He linked Kyagulanyi’s absence from public view to security concerns, noting that his Magere home remains surrounded, with access blocked.

Rubongoya accused the state of creating conditions that forced Kyagulanyi into hiding, citing what he described as threats to his life. He, however, assured supporters that the NUP president would soon address the nation.

Bobi Wine

His remarks come as fresh, unconfirmed reports continue to circulate suggesting that Kyagulanyi quietly left Uganda out of fear for his safety.

Some media reports have claimed that Kyagulanyi left the country about a week ago and entered a neighboring East African state, assertions the government has denied while insisting he is not being pursued.

