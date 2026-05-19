Quiz nights keep Kampala connected through shared experiences

Hosted by quiz master Regan Rwabuhoro, the evening moved smoothly across five quiz rounds, with participants reminded to avoid phone usage and maintain fair play throughout the competition.

The spirit of sharing and togetherness came alive once again on Friday night as Black & White powered another exciting Quiz Night edition at Inspire Café, drawing a full house of quiz lovers, friends, and social groups ready to challenge their minds and celebrate teamwork.

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As Kampala’s love for quiz nights continues to grow, Black & White has steadily turned these sessions into more than just game nights. Through every round, every shared answer, and every celebration, the brand continues to promote its long-standing spirit of sharing, proving that sharing is not always about material things, but also knowledge, experiences, and success.

After a long week, participants found the perfect way to ease into the weekend through an evening filled with laughter, teamwork, light competition, and good conversations. By 7pm, teams had already started arriving at the venue to catch up with friends and prepare for the night ahead. Early bird teams received bonus marks for keeping time, setting the tone for an engaging evening before the official start at 8pm.

Inside the venue, the atmosphere remained lively and refreshing. Background music blended with cheerful conversations as teams confidently prepared to “destroy” their competitors, although some answers later proved hilariously wrong, much to the amusement of the room.

Quiz nights continue to highlight the power of teamwork and knowledge-sharing. From whispered suggestions and debates over answers to moments of celebration after winning a round, the sessions constantly remind participants that success is often built together.

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The rewards added more excitement to the experience. Winning teams in each round received Black & White pitchers to share among themselves as they recharged between sessions, while the overall champions of the night walked away with a Black & White bottle.

Hosted by quiz master Regan Rwabuhoro, the evening moved smoothly across five quiz rounds, with participants reminded to avoid phone usage and maintain fair play throughout the competition.

One of the night’s memorable moments came during a round focused on Uganda’s hospitals, where participants had to identify health facilities from pictures displayed on screen. Many teams struggled to recognise some of the institutions responsible for providing healthcare across the country, sparking both laughter and reflection around the room.

“My tribe and I never miss quiz nights, especially on Fridays, and we try to attend at least three every week,” said Janice Atuhaire, a regular participant. “The energy is always joyful, and every time I come here, I learn something new. I’ve made amazing friends through these sessions and honestly, it never feels like a wasted night.”

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According to Black & White Brand Manager Raymond Karama, the growing popularity of quiz nights reflects the importance of creating spaces where people can genuinely connect.