Beti Kamya returns to government as Museveni’s advisor

President Museveni has appointed former Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya as his Advisor on General Duties.

President Museveni has appointed former Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya as his Advisor on General Duties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appointment comes just a month after she left the Inspectorate.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda confirmed the development on November 18, 2025, during a campaign rally in Bugweri.

He said Kamya’s new position carries benefits attached to the office.

Last month, President Museveni named Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala as the new IGG. She replaced Kamya, who completed her four-year term in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newly appointed Inspector General of Government (IGG) Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala

Kamya, who once openly criticised Museveni before joining his camp, was appointed IGG on July 15, 2021, after Irene Mulyagonja moved to the Constitutional Court.

During her tenure, she pushed to enforce the Leadership Code and promoted public involvement in the fight against corruption through campaigns such as “Expose the Corrupt.”

Her deputies, Patricia Achan Okiria and Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, stayed on.

Justice Naluzze, who previously served at the High Court, is expected to add judicial experience to the Inspectorate’s work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her appointment reflects continued government focus on accountability and anti-corruption reforms.

IGG Beti Kamya

Kamya has held several senior government positions.

From December 2019 to May 2021, she was Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Before that, between June 2016 and December 2019, she served as Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She leads the Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA) and contested for president in 2011, finishing fifth.

She also represented Lubaga North in Parliament under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) from 2006 to 2010.

After joining the NRM, Kamya won the party flag for Lubaga North ahead of the 2021 elections, beating Brian Tindyebwa and Dr Isaac Lwanga.

She later lost the parliamentary race to NUP’s Ababaker Kawalya.

King’s College Budo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kamya was born in Nakuru, Kenya, on November 30, 1955, to a Ugandan father and Kenyan mother.

She moved to Uganda at the age of six.

She studied at McKay Memorial School, Saint Hellen’s Primary School, Wanyange Girls’ School, King’s College Budo and later Makerere University, where she earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in marketing.

Makerere University

Her early career included roles at Uganda Leather and Tanning Industries in Jinja, Nyanza Textiles, and Uganda Breweries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From 1999 to 2004, she headed the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe.

She also took part in the Reform Agenda pressure group, which later became FDC.