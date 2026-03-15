BREAKING: Kasuku hacked

Media personality Daniel Katende, also known as Kasuku, has revealed that hackers took control of his TikTok account with more than 706,000 followers, and he is working to recover it.

Renowned media personality and YouTuber Daniel Katende, also known as Kasuku, has revealed that his official TikTok account was hacked on Friday night.

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Kasuku shared the update with his followers, saying he is currently working to regain access to the account.

“My TikTok account as hacked on Friday. I’m working on getting back. I am yet to find out how it was hacked but I am unable to access it now. But I will be back soon,” he said.

The account, which goes by @Kasuku256, has more than 706,000 followers.

The development comes only days after another well-known Ugandan vlogger, Kookie Promotions, whose TikTok handle is @kookiepro_, also lost his account to hackers.

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Cases of celebrities and media personalities having their social media accounts hacked are not new in Uganda.