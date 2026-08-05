Zari worried about future as Shakib takes on new career

Zari Hassan reveals fears about husband Shakib Cham Lutaya cheating after starting a DJ career, offering controversial advice to women on relationships.

Zari Hassan said she sometimes worries about Shakib Cham Lutaya cheating on her.

She linked her concerns to his entry into the deejaying industry.

The socialite advised women to cheat in some circumstances, calling it "self-defence".

Zari and Shakib recently faced divorce rumours before appearing together again

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Socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has revealed that she sometimes worries about her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaya, cheating on her.

In videos shared on TikTok, Zari said her concerns have increased since Shakib joined the deejaying industry.

She said she sometimes thinks about the women he could meet while working.

Zari advised women to cheat on their partners, saying it could help some relationships survive.

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According to her, many men have side relationships, which helps them remain committed to their marriages even when they face challenges because they find happiness elsewhere.

She said women would also worry less if they had other men to support them emotionally and financially, depending on their needs.

Zari said a woman cheating on a man who does not provide for her is "self-defence" because there is no need to endure suffering when better options exist.

Zari and Shakib have been together for about five years, but their relationship has faced public ups and downs.

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A month ago, Zari announced their divorce on social media, but they were seen together a few days later.