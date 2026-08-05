13-year-old arrest over violent, sectarian TikTok posts

Police in Lyantonde have arrested a 13-year-old TikTok user over alleged posts that incited violence and promoted sectarianism.

Police arrested 13-year-old Twikirize Clever, alias "Mad Hunter", in Lyantonde District.

He is accused of inciting violence and promoting sectarianism through TikTok posts.

Police said the content contained vulgar and offensive language. The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

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Police in Lyantonde District have arrested a 13-year-old boy over allegations of inciting violence and promoting sectarianism through content posted on his TikTok account.

The suspect, identified as Twikirize Clever, also known as "Mad Hunter", is a casual worker and resident of Kooki D Cell in Lyantonde District.

According to Greater Masaka regional police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye, preliminary investigations indicate that the teenager had been posting videos containing vulgar and offensive language, which police described as inappropriate, especially for a child of his age.

Kasirye said police launched intelligence-led investigations before tracing the suspect to his hideout in Kooki C Cell, Lyantonde District, where he was arrested.

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Twikirize Clever, alias Mad Hunter

The teenager is being held in police custody as investigations continue.