Advertisement

Government honours Sheebah Karungi for promoting Uganda's culture

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 22:55 - 05 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Sheebah Karungi received the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Award for Outstanding Artistry and Cultural Influence.
Sheebah Karungi has been honoured by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for using her music and influence to promote Uganda's culture across Africa and internationally
Advertisement

  • Sheebah Karungi received the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Award for Outstanding Artistry and Cultural Influence.

  • Ambassador Charles Ssentongo presented the award on behalf of Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Harunah Kyeyune Kasolo.

  • The award recognises her role in promoting Uganda's cultural identity across Africa and beyond.

  • The Foreign Affairs Ministry said culture supports diplomacy, tourism, trade, investment and stronger ties among African countries.

Advertisement

Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi has received the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Award for Outstanding Artistry and Cultural Influence in recognition of her role in promoting Uganda's cultural identity across Africa and beyond.

The award was presented on August 5, 2026, by Ambassador Charles Ssentongo, the Chief of Protocol, on behalf of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Harunah Kyeyune Kasolo.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the award recognises Sheebah's contribution to showcasing Uganda's culture on the continental and international stage through her music and influence.

Advertisement

The ministry said culture remains a key pillar of Uganda's foreign policy. It noted that cultural diplomacy helps strengthen people-to-people relations, promotes economic diplomacy, supports tourism, attracts trade and investment, and reinforces Africa's shared heritage.

The recognition highlights the government's growing use of arts and culture as part of its diplomatic efforts to raise Uganda's profile internationally.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
13-year-old arrest over violent, sectarian TikTok posts
News
05.08.2026
13-year-old arrest over violent, sectarian TikTok posts
Government honours Sheebah Karungi for promoting Uganda's culture
News
05.08.2026
Government honours Sheebah Karungi for promoting Uganda's culture
VIDEOS: Kibirige, Victor Kamenyo get cozy while out together
Lifestyle
05.08.2026
VIDEOS: Kibirige, Victor Kamenyo get cozy while out together
Zari worried about future as Shakib takes on new career
Lifestyle
05.08.2026
Zari worried about future as Shakib takes on new career
Bebe Cool, Santa Anzo set to discuss Uganda’s creative economy growth on X Space
Lifestyle
05.08.2026
Bebe Cool, Santa Anzo set to discuss Uganda’s creative economy growth on X Space
Two convicts in Susan Magara murder case sentenced to death
News
05.08.2026
Two convicts in Susan Magara murder case sentenced to death