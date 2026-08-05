Government honours Sheebah Karungi for promoting Uganda's culture

Sheebah Karungi received the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Award for Outstanding Artistry and Cultural Influence.

Sheebah Karungi received the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Award for Outstanding Artistry and Cultural Influence.

Sheebah Karungi has been honoured by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for using her music and influence to promote Uganda's culture across Africa and internationally

Sheebah Karungi received the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Award for Outstanding Artistry and Cultural Influence.

Ambassador Charles Ssentongo presented the award on behalf of Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Harunah Kyeyune Kasolo.

The award recognises her role in promoting Uganda's cultural identity across Africa and beyond.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said culture supports diplomacy, tourism, trade, investment and stronger ties among African countries.

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Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi has received the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Award for Outstanding Artistry and Cultural Influence in recognition of her role in promoting Uganda's cultural identity across Africa and beyond.

The award was presented on August 5, 2026, by Ambassador Charles Ssentongo, the Chief of Protocol, on behalf of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Harunah Kyeyune Kasolo.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the award recognises Sheebah's contribution to showcasing Uganda's culture on the continental and international stage through her music and influence.

Ambassador Charles Ssentongo, the Chief of Protocol, on behalf of the @HonKyeyune the Ag. Minister of Foreign Affairs today presented the @odaawards for Outstanding Artistry and Cultural Influence to @Ksheebah1, recognising her contribution to projecting Uganda's cultural… pic.twitter.com/vhNqtKlBtM — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Uganda 🇺🇬 (@UgandaMFA) August 5, 2026

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The ministry said culture remains a key pillar of Uganda's foreign policy. It noted that cultural diplomacy helps strengthen people-to-people relations, promotes economic diplomacy, supports tourism, attracts trade and investment, and reinforces Africa's shared heritage.