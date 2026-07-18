Bobi Wine pins hopes on US Congress after reported meeting with senators

Bobi Wine reportedly met members or staff of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C

Bobi Wine reportedly met members or staff of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C

Bobi Wine says he is relying on influential voices in the United States to push for accountability in Uganda following reports of a meeting with the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Bobi Wine said he hopes US leaders will help push for change in Uganda.

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His comments followed reports of a meeting with the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Associates shared photos from the US Capitol, but neither Bobi Wine nor the committee has officially confirmed the meeting.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has said he is counting on influential voices in the United States to pressure the Ugandan government over alleged human rights abuses.

Speaking during an interview with The World podcast in Boston, Bobi Wine said international support remains important as his supporters continue their struggle at home.

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“Our hope is with those people, however few they are in the United States administration, to raise our voices. We know that all through history it is the voice of the few that have influenced change while those that are oppressed are fighting on the ground.

“While our comrades in Uganda are still holding fort in Uganda, and trying to ensure that they don't give up, we largely rely on the influence of the US, well known that the Ugandan government depends on the US decisions.”

President @HEBobiwine joined @TheWorld's @MarcoWerman to discuss why leaders who cling to power at the expense of their people remain one of the world's greatest threats, and why Uganda’s struggle for freedom deserves urgent global attention. pic.twitter.com/MHNO2x82BA — AIDEN KALIISA (@AidenKaliisa) July 18, 2026

His remarks came after reports that he met members or staff of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C., on or around July 16, 2026.

Several of his close associates, including Sir Dan Magic, shared a photograph showing Bobi Wine standing outside an office at the US Capitol. The image was captioned: “President Bobi Wine has just met with the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in Washington.”

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According to the post, the meeting focused on urging Uganda's international partners to hold those responsible for alleged oppression in Uganda accountable.

“If justice cannot be found at home, it must be sought wherever it can be found,” the caption added.

However, neither Bobi Wine nor the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has publicly confirmed the reported meeting. As of July 18, 2026, no official committee press release or meeting readout mentioning Bobi Wine had been published, although the committee held scheduled business in Washington that week.

The reported engagement fits Bobi Wine's broader campaign to lobby foreign governments and lawmakers over Uganda's political and human rights situation. Earlier this year, he also held meetings on Capitol Hill as part of his advocacy efforts.