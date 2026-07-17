Government announces new school trip rules after Kapchorwa bus crash

School transport vehicles will be required to operate under new identification and licensing rules, including a yellow colour scheme

School transport vehicles will be required to operate under new identification and licensing rules, including a yellow colour scheme

Government has introduced sweeping school transport reforms, including suspending school trips, following the deadly Kapchorwa bus crash

Government has suspended all school trips and study tours involving road travel until further notice.

Drivers, vehicles and school trips must now meet stricter approval and inspection requirements.

School transport vehicles will be required to operate under new identification and licensing rules, including a yellow colour scheme.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee will develop additional regulations as government seeks to prevent future school transport tragedies.

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The government has suspended all school trips, ordered mandatory vehicle inspections, tightened driver clearance requirements and introduced new transport rules following the deadly King David Junior School bus crash in Kapchorwa that claimed the lives of pupils and teachers.

The measures were announced in a joint government statement issued on July 17, 2026 by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the Ministry of Education and Sports, the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

The government said the new measures aim to prevent another tragedy after the crash involving King David Junior School, Ndejje, which left several people dead and others injured.

It extended condolences to the bereaved families and said injured pupils are receiving treatment. It added that counsellors have been deployed to support survivors, teachers and affected families, while government is helping with burial arrangements and other urgent needs.

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The statement announced the immediate suspension of all study trips and educational tours involving group travel by road, both within Uganda and abroad, until further notice.

Schools that are already on trips have been directed to report to the nearest police station so officers can coordinate their safe return.

The government also unveiled several reforms that schools and transport operators must follow before organising educational trips.

Under the new rules, every driver transporting large groups of learners must first receive clearance from the Ministry of Works and Transport. Public Service Vehicle drivers must also carry an official government badge, a requirement first introduced in March 2026.

Authorities also made mechanical inspections compulsory before every school trip. The Ministry of Works and Transport will conduct the inspections, although the Inspectorate of Vehicles, regional stations or Traffic Police may issue clearance certificates, stamps or stickers where necessary.

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Schools must also secure approval from their District Education Officer before any group of learners travels.

The government further announced plans to require all school transport vehicles to be painted yellow to make them easier to identify on the road. The requirement will apply to nursery schools, kindergartens, government-aided schools, universities and private schools.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee will develop additional licensing regulations for vehicles that transport children. The Ministry of Education and Sports will oversee policy, while the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Police Force's Directorate of Traffic will enforce compliance.