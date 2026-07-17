Number plate backlog eases as ITMS speeds up production

ITMS has accelerated the production and issuance of new number plates

ITMS has accelerated the production and issuance of new number plates

ITMS has increased number plate production after receiving new electronic components, with government aiming to clear the backlog and restore normal service delivery.

The Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) has stepped up the production and issuance of new vehicle number plates after receiving critical electronic components needed for manufacturing.

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The development follows a directive by the Minister of Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, to restore normal service delivery and clear the backlog that had delayed the issuance of number plates across the country.

According to ITMS, the latest shipment of electronic components has enabled production to increase, while improved logistics and stronger manufacturing processes have helped stabilise operations.

The agency said its immediate focus is to implement the minister's directive by restoring a steady supply of number plates and reducing waiting times for motorists.

ITMS also announced changes to its supply chain to prevent future disruptions. It has diversified its logistics network by rerouting shipments through Oman and Qatar, a move it said will provide a more reliable flow of components into Uganda.

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The shortage of number plates in recent months affected the registration of new vehicles and delayed the replacement of lost or damaged plates. The disruption raised concerns among motorists, car dealers and transport operators who struggled to complete registration processes.

Government has maintained that restoring the supply of number plates remains a priority as the ITMS project continues to modernise vehicle registration, improve road safety and strengthen traffic law enforcement through digital monitoring systems.