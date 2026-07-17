Advertisement

Number plate backlog eases as ITMS speeds up production

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:14 - 17 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
ITMS has accelerated the production and issuance of new number plates
ITMS has increased number plate production after receiving new electronic components, with government aiming to clear the backlog and restore normal service delivery.
Advertisement

The Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) has stepped up the production and issuance of new vehicle number plates after receiving critical electronic components needed for manufacturing.

Advertisement

The development follows a directive by the Minister of Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, to restore normal service delivery and clear the backlog that had delayed the issuance of number plates across the country.

According to ITMS, the latest shipment of electronic components has enabled production to increase, while improved logistics and stronger manufacturing processes have helped stabilise operations.

The agency said its immediate focus is to implement the minister's directive by restoring a steady supply of number plates and reducing waiting times for motorists.

ITMS also announced changes to its supply chain to prevent future disruptions. It has diversified its logistics network by rerouting shipments through Oman and Qatar, a move it said will provide a more reliable flow of components into Uganda.

Advertisement

The shortage of number plates in recent months affected the registration of new vehicles and delayed the replacement of lost or damaged plates. The disruption raised concerns among motorists, car dealers and transport operators who struggled to complete registration processes.

Government has maintained that restoring the supply of number plates remains a priority as the ITMS project continues to modernise vehicle registration, improve road safety and strengthen traffic law enforcement through digital monitoring systems.

If the current production rate is maintained, authorities expect the existing backlog to reduce as normal service delivery resumes.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Miss Universe Uganda receives major boost ahead of finale
Lifestyle
17.07.2026
Miss Universe Uganda receives major boost ahead of finale
Kapchorwa bus crash: 5 teachers among the dead; Minister orders King David School closed
News
17.07.2026
Kapchorwa bus crash: 5 teachers among the dead; Minister orders King David School closed
Number plate backlog eases as ITMS speeds up production
News
17.07.2026
Number plate backlog eases as ITMS speeds up production
Lugazi man arrested with cash stolen from his grandmother
News
17.07.2026
Lugazi man arrested with cash stolen from his grandmother
School bus drivers arrested after police find 207 pupils crammed into 2 buses
News
17.07.2026
School bus drivers arrested after police find 207 pupils crammed into 2 buses
Breaking: Education Ministry suspends all school trips; several buses intercepted in Kampala
News
17.07.2026
Breaking: Education Ministry suspends all school trips; several buses intercepted in Kampala