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Miss Universe Uganda receives major boost ahead of finale

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:44 - 17 July 2026
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The pageant will crown Uganda's first representative to the global Miss Universe competition
V&A Sherry has partnered with Miss Universe Uganda to support women’s leadership and confidence ahead of the pageant's August 1, 2026 grand finale
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V&A Sherry has partnered with Miss Universe Uganda ahead of the pageant's grand finale on August 1, 2026, reaffirming its support for women who lead with confidence, purpose and authenticity.

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The partnership brings together two brands that seek to empower women through leadership, advocacy and personal growth. Miss Universe Uganda is preparing to select the country's first representative for the global Miss Universe competition, while V&A Sherry continues to support initiatives that encourage women to pursue their ambitions and make a difference in their communities.

The pageant, organised by Joram Model Management, launched in May 2026 and will conclude with the grand finale at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Organisers say the competition goes beyond beauty by promoting leadership, social impact and community service. Contestants are encouraged to use their voices to inspire change and represent Uganda on the international stage.

Through the collaboration, V&A Sherry will celebrate the journeys of the contestants and promote values such as confidence, resilience, compassion and courage.

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The partnership also extends the brand's support for programmes that uplift women. V&A Sherry has previously worked with the Miss Uganda Foundation to create opportunities that encourage women to embrace their individuality and unlock their potential.

Roy Ronald Tumwizere, Brand Manager for V&A Sherry at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the partnership reflects the brand's commitment to recognising women whose influence extends beyond the stage.

"Miss Universe Uganda provides a platform where confidence meets leadership. Supporting this journey aligns with our commitment to celebrating women who are pursuing their dreams, using their voices and creating positive change in their communities," Tumwizere said.

The winner of the August 1, 2026 finale will become Uganda's first representative at the global Miss Universe competition.

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