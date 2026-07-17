Breaking: Education Ministry suspends all school trips; several buses intercepted in Kampala

The Education Ministry has suspended all school trips as police begin stopping buses carrying learners and government launches investigations into the Kapchorwa crash that killed 21 people.

The Education Ministry has suspended all school educational trips across Uganda.

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Police intercepted three buses carrying Kawempe Muslim School pupils on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala.

The suspension follows the Kapchorwa bus crash that killed 21 people, including 20 pupils and a school administrator.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has convened an emergency road safety meeting and is expected to announce further measures.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has suspended all school educational trips across Uganda.

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The order follows Thursday night's fatal bus crash in Kapchorwa District that claimed the lives of 21 people, including 20 pupils and a school administrator from Kings David Junior School, Ndejje.

The directive by Hon John Chrysostom Muyingo, the acting Minister of Education and Sports.

It takes immediate effect as the government launches investigations into the country's deadliest school transport tragedy in recent years.

Police on Friday morning began enforcing the directive by stopping buses carrying pupils to educational trips in different parts of Kampala.

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Along Yusuf Lule Road near Fairway Hotel, police intercepted buses transporting pupils who were travelling for an educational excursion. Officers halted the journey as part of the nationwide operation to enforce the ministry's decision.

Police at Fairway have intercepted three buses of learners that were heading out for a country tour. This comes just a day after Thursday’s tragic accident in Kapchorwa that claimed the lives of over 20 learners, #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/cEJoCkSmWj — Sam Ibanda Mugabi (@simugabi) July 17, 2026

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said the bus drivers were arrested "for dangerously overloading buses transporting pupils of St. Kizito Primary School to a tour."

"The suspects have been identified as Kimbugwe Alia, the driver of UA 092AS, who was found carrying 110 pupils, Mutesasira Abubakari the driver of motor vehicle UAN 619X, who was found carrying 97 pupils," he said

"The 02 drivers have since been charged with the relevant traffic offenses & are currently detained at Kampala CPS pending appearance before court. "



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The ministry said all school trips would remain suspended pending comprehensive investigations into the Kapchorwa crash.

The decision follows growing public concern over the safety of learners travelling long distances for educational tours after a school bus returning from Sipi Falls plunged in Kapchorwa on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Works and Transport has convened an emergency meeting to review road safety following the tragedy.

Officials are expected to discuss measures aimed at improving the safety of school transport, including vehicle inspections, enforcement of roadworthiness standards and supervision of school trips.

The Minister of Works and Transport is expected to address the media later on Friday after the meeting.