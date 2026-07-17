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Timo Furniture Uganda: The inspiring rise from the slums to business success

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 08:42 - 17 July 2026
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Upesi Emma Timothy, also known as Timo Furniture Uganda
Upesi Emma Timothy, aka Timo Furniture Uganda, has used faith, mentorship and social media to turn his humble beginnings in Bweyogerere into a growing furniture business.
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Upesi Emma Timothy, known online as Timo Furniture Uganda, has turned a difficult childhood in Bweyogerere into a growing furniture business.

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Timothy has built a strong following on social media, where he markets modern furniture for homes and offices. His content attracts thousands of viewers and helps customers compare products before visiting his showroom.

He grew up in one of Bweyogerere’s densely populated communities, where access to opportunities remained limited. However, he refused to let his background determine his future.

Timothy credits hard work, discipline and faith for his progress. He says his decision to embrace Christianity shaped how he handles customers, workers and business partners.

“From the slums to significance—by God’s grace,” he says.

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The phrase now reflects both his personal journey and the identity of his company.

As he entered the furniture trade, Timothy studied established businesses and sought guidance from experienced entrepreneurs.

He credits Director Sozo, a furniture businessman and digital content creator, among the people who influenced his approach.

The mentorship exposed him to branding, customer care, marketing and the use of social media to reach buyers.

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Timothy later founded Timo Furniture Uganda with the aim of making modern furniture available to a wider market.

The company produces and sells sofas, dining tables, TV stands, coffee tables, office furniture, sideboards, dressing mirrors and bedroom furniture. It also accepts orders for customised products.

The business targets customers seeking modern designs at affordable prices. It combines appearance, durability and practical use.

Social media has played a major role in its growth.

Timo Furniture Uganda uses TikTok and other platforms to share product demonstrations, showroom tours, customer reviews and interior design ideas.

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The videos allow potential buyers to examine furniture from their phones before placing orders or visiting the showroom.

This approach has helped the company reach younger customers who use social media to research products and compare prices.

Timothy has also placed customer service at the centre of the business.

The company promotes nationwide delivery, affordable prices, modern designs and quality finishing. It continues to introduce new products as customer tastes change.

Timothy openly links his business journey to his faith.

He encourages young Ugandans to combine ambition with honesty, patience and consistent work. He believes businesses built on trust stand a better chance of surviving than those focused on quick profits.

His journey reflects a new generation of Ugandan entrepreneurs who use digital platforms to modernise traditional industries.

From Bweyogerere to a growing national audience, Timothy’s rise shows how technology, mentorship and persistence can help young people overcome difficult beginnings.

He now hopes to expand Timo Furniture Uganda and strengthen its position in the country’s home and office furniture market.

For Timothy, the words “from the slums to significance” remain more than a slogan. They capture the experiences that shaped his life and continue to guide his business.

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