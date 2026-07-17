Key British witness in Besigye case goes after Winnie Byanyima's UN job in scathing article

A British national and prosecution's key witness against Dr Kizza Besigye has published a sharply critical article about Winnie Byanyima, prompting fresh debate over his credibility and whether the timing of the piece could affect the high-profile treason trial.

A section of activists and lawyers in Uganda have started poking holes in the credibility of British-American security consultant Andrew Wilson, the prosecution's key witness in the treason and terrorism case against Dr Kizza Besigye, following the commencement of Besigye's trial and Thursday's committal of People's Front for Freedom (PFF) president Erias Lukwago to the High Court.

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Besigye's lawyers and several activists are concerned that the state's case relies heavily on the testimony of the foreign “paid government informant” whose conduct and methods should themselves be scrutinised.

Their criticism has gained fresh attention after Wilson published an article targeting Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS and Besigye's wife, raising questions over whether the publication could influence public opinion as the prosecution gathers momentum.

In the article, published on his website last month, Wilson shifts focus from the criminal case against Besigye to Byanyima's leadership of the United Nations agency.

Although he acknowledges that Byanyima has not been charged with any offence, he questions why she has not been investigated over her support for her husband and her criticism of the Ugandan justice system.

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“If the head of a major UN agency has a direct personal stake in a terrorism prosecution…why has she not been investigated for possible complicity, obstruction, or witness intimidation? Dr. Kizza Besigye, used their United Nations contacts to try to get a coconspirator in this case released from police custody in Geneva, Switzerland,” he writes.

Wilson argues that Byanyima's public campaign for Besigye's release, coupled with her admission that the case has affected her work, warrants further scrutiny.

Winnie Byanyima

He also alleges, without presenting evidence in the article, that Besigye used United Nations contacts to seek the release of a co-accused from police custody in Switzerland.

The article goes beyond the criminal proceedings and launches a broader attack on UNAIDS. Wilson cites previous reports into the agency's management, references allegations of workplace misconduct and financial irregularities, and questions Byanyima's suitability to continue leading the organisation.

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He concludes by asking, "Who is protecting Winnie Byanyima, and why?" before asserting that "the truth cannot be silenced forever."

The timing of the article has drawn attention because it was published shortly before Besigye's trial began and weeks before the state formally committed Lukwago to the High Court.

It also comes as prosecutors rely heavily on Wilson's account to support allegations that Besigye, Lukwago and other opposition figures participated in meetings discussing plans to overthrow the government.

Besigye's lawyer Aaron Kiiza is one of Wilson's strongest critics.

In a statement, Kiiza described Wilson as "a British-American whom Uganda's Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) recruited and paid as a State informant."

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He argued that the prosecution depends almost entirely on Wilson's evidence, which he claimed included electronic material whose original copies had been destroyed.

"The entire prosecution against Kizza Besigye, Erias Lukwago, Lutale and their co-accused rests on this one man," Kiiza wrote.

He further alleged that Wilson had admitted making false statements to police and accused him of manufacturing evidence.

Kiiza also linked Wilson's article about Byanyima to the wider criminal proceedings.

"He has just authored and published an article aimed at destroying the career of a Ugandan international civil servant — the same method, a fresh target," Kiiza said.