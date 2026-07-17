Advertisement

King David Junior school director, pupils killed in Kapchorwa bus crash

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:15 - 17 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Director, pupils of King David Junior School die in Kapchorwa crash
King David Junior School director Tadeo Ssekade and several pupils died after their school bus crashed in Kapchorwa District.
Advertisement

  • The crash killed school director Tadeo Ssekade and 20 children.

  • Nine pupils remained in critical condition at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

  • Other injured children were admitted to health facilities in Kaserem, Bulambuli and Kapchorwa.

  • Leaders have called for an investigation into reports that the bus had mechanical problems.

Advertisement

The director of King David Junior School and several pupils have died after their school bus crashed in Kapchorwa District.

Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara identified the director as Tadeo Ssekade, the founder of the school.

Barugahara said 20 children also died in the crash, while several others remained in hospital.

He visited the injured pupils with former diplomat Simon Mulongo.

Advertisement

Barugahara said nine children were in critical condition at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Another 16 were receiving treatment at Kaserem Health Centre, while three had been admitted to Bulambuli Health Centre IV.

Other injured children were taken to Kapchorwa Hospital.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones and the entire King David community,” Barugahara said.

He also wished the injured children a quick recovery.

Advertisement

Police said the crash involved a school bus with registration number UA 108BQ.

The bus was transporting pupils of King David Junior School in Ndejje when it crashed at Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county.

The crash happened at about 8pm.

Police had not announced the cause of the crash by the time of publication.

Tingey County MP Fadhil Twalla called for an investigation into reports that the bus had mechanical problems before the crash.

Advertisement

Twalla said residents had warned the driver before the bus descended towards Chekwatit.

“What hurts most is that this accident could have been avoided if the driver took warnings by locals seriously,” Twalla said.

He called on the Ministry of Works and Transport and law enforcement agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Twalla also asked the authorities to prosecute anyone found responsible.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Otafiire accuses Rwamirama of hiding facts in Njeru land dispute
News
17.07.2026
Otafiire accuses Rwamirama of hiding facts in Njeru land dispute
21 Ndejje school learners, director perish in Kapchorwa bus crash
News
17.07.2026
21 Ndejje school learners, director perish in Kapchorwa bus crash
Key British witness in Besigye case goes after Winnie Byanyima's UN job in scathing article
News
17.07.2026
Key British witness in Besigye case goes after Winnie Byanyima's UN job in scathing article
King David Junior school director, pupils killed in Kapchorwa bus crash
News
17.07.2026
King David Junior school director, pupils killed in Kapchorwa bus crash
Uganda's biggest auto show gets premium lifestyle boost
Lifestyle
16.07.2026
Uganda's biggest auto show gets premium lifestyle boost
Rwenzori Marathon gets Shs 3.7 billion boost from government, cleared by health ministry
News
16.07.2026
Rwenzori Marathon gets Shs 3.7 billion boost from government, cleared by health ministry