King David Junior school director, pupils killed in Kapchorwa bus crash

Director, pupils of King David Junior School die in Kapchorwa crash

Director, pupils of King David Junior School die in Kapchorwa crash

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King David Junior School director Tadeo Ssekade and several pupils died after their school bus crashed in Kapchorwa District.

The crash killed school director Tadeo Ssekade and 20 children.

Nine pupils remained in critical condition at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Other injured children were admitted to health facilities in Kaserem, Bulambuli and Kapchorwa.

Leaders have called for an investigation into reports that the bus had mechanical problems.

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The director of King David Junior School and several pupils have died after their school bus crashed in Kapchorwa District.

Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara identified the director as Tadeo Ssekade, the founder of the school.

Barugahara said 20 children also died in the crash, while several others remained in hospital.

He visited the injured pupils with former diplomat Simon Mulongo.

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Barugahara said nine children were in critical condition at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Another 16 were receiving treatment at Kaserem Health Centre, while three had been admitted to Bulambuli Health Centre IV.

Other injured children were taken to Kapchorwa Hospital.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones and the entire King David community,” Barugahara said.

He also wished the injured children a quick recovery.

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Police said the crash involved a school bus with registration number UA 108BQ.

The bus was transporting pupils of King David Junior School in Ndejje when it crashed at Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county.

The crash happened at about 8pm.

Police had not announced the cause of the crash by the time of publication.

Tingey County MP Fadhil Twalla called for an investigation into reports that the bus had mechanical problems before the crash.

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Twalla said residents had warned the driver before the bus descended towards Chekwatit.

“What hurts most is that this accident could have been avoided if the driver took warnings by locals seriously,” Twalla said.

He called on the Ministry of Works and Transport and law enforcement agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.