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Uganda's biggest auto show gets premium lifestyle boost

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:15 - 16 July 2026
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The show will feature luxury cars, vintage vehicles, test drives, drifting and automotive technology
Tusker Lite has partnered with the NCBA Auto Show, which will run from July 17 to July 19, 2026, at Kololo Independence Grounds.
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Tusker Lite has joined the NCBA Auto Show as its official beverage partner ahead of the three-day motoring exhibition in Kampala.

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The event will run from July 17 to July 19, 2026, at Kololo Independence Grounds. It is expected to attract thousands of car enthusiasts, families, adventure seekers and lifestyle lovers.

Through the partnership, Tusker Lite will set up a Pitstop Lounge where visitors can relax and enjoy refreshments between activities.

The lounge will combine music, entertainment and hospitality. It will also offer guests a place to take a break as they explore vehicles and automotive technology at the show.

The partnership expands Tusker Lite’s presence at lifestyle events across Uganda. The beer brand has supported music festivals, fitness activities, nightlife events and cultural gatherings.

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The NCBA Auto Show gives the company access to Uganda’s growing community of motorists and car enthusiasts.

The exhibition will open at 9am each day. It will feature luxury cars, vintage vehicles, new models and automotive technology from leading dealers.

Visitors will also take part in test drives and watch professional drivers perform drifting and gymkhana demonstrations.

The show will bring together vehicle dealers, industry players and consumers interested in the changing face of mobility.

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