21 Ndejje school learners, director perish in Kapchorwa bus crash

The Uganda Police Force said the bus, registration number UA 108BQ, was transporting pupils when it crashed at Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county at about 8:00 pm.

A school trip to eastern Uganda ended in tragedy on Thursday night after a bus carrying pupils of Kings David Junior School, Ndejje, crashed in Kapchorwa District, killing 21 people and leaving several others injured

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The Uganda Police Force said the bus, registration number UA 108BQ, was transporting pupils when it crashed at Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county at about 8:00 pm.

Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety spokesperson Michael Kananura said emergency responders rushed to the scene immediately after the accident was reported.

"The Uganda Police Force confirms that police in Kapchorwa have this evening registered a fatal road traffic crash involving a school bus, registration number UA 108BQ, transporting pupils of Kings David Junior School, Ndejje," Kananura said.

A bus carrying pupils of Kings David Junior School, Ndejje, crashed in Kapchorwa District

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The Minister of Local Government Balaam Baruhahara, who happened to be in the area, visited the accident scene and the health facilities where the casualties were rushed.

The minister was seen contacting parents of the children with updates. He confirmed that the bus was carrying P7 students.

According to the minister, 2 of the students and the school director, one Tadeo, had been confirmed dead.

Over the night minister balaam was at mbale referral hospital where some of the learners of king David were admitted, but confirmed that 21 out of the 80 children had died including the director🥹 pic.twitter.com/NClKKd21vd — mbale's finest🇺🇬 (@mbales_finest) July 17, 2026

Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner Bayole Stanley later confirmed the numbers and revealed that several survivors were taken to Kapchorwa General Hospital for treatment, according to local authorities.

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Preliminary information from the district leadership indicates that the bus developed mechanical problems before the crash.

Images taken from the scene also showed that the bus tyres were completely worn out.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the exact cause of the accident and determine whether the vehicle's condition contributed to the tragedy.

The pupils were returning to Kampala after an educational tour of Sipi Falls, one of Uganda's most popular tourist destinations.