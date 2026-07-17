The cash found with the suspects

The cash found with the suspects

Lugazi man arrested with cash stolen from his grandmother

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation in Nansana on July 16, 2026, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

Police recovered more than Shs54 million during an intelligence-led operation in Nansana.

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Detectives arrested four suspects, including the main suspect and a traditional healer.

Police allege the main suspect stole Shs200 million from his grandmother in Lugazi.

Investigators also recovered phones, a laptop, household items and a goat linked to the case.

Police have arrested four suspects and recovered more than Shs54 million in cash during an operation linked to the alleged theft of Shs200 million from a home in Lugazi.

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The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation in Nansana on July 16, 2026, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

Police said officers received information that two men were moving around Nansana Heights Building in Ochieng One Zone carrying a bag believed to contain a large amount of cash.

Officers from Yesu Amala Police Station responded and arrested the two suspects. A search led to the recovery of Shs35.6 million.

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During questioning, the suspects told police the money had been given to them for safekeeping by their associate, Kafeero Ramathan.

The suspects later led detectives to Standard Rose Site Guest House, where Kafeero was arrested.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Kafeero allegedly stole Shs200 million from his grandmother at her home in Lugazi.

Police said they contacted the complainant and confirmed that a theft case had already been reported at Lugazi Police Station.

A search at the guest house recovered another Shs18.9 million, four new smartphones, a laptop and several newly bought household items believed to have been purchased using the suspected stolen money.

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During interrogation, Kafeero allegedly told investigators that he had given Shs100 million to a traditional healer, Salongo Kato Nsobya of Kavumba in Wakiso District, to "cleanse" the stolen money.

Police arrested the traditional healer and searched his home.

Although detectives did not recover the alleged Shs100 million, they found Shs120,000 in cash and a goat, which police believe had been bought for the alleged cleansing ritual.

All four suspects remain in custody.