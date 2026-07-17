School bus drivers arrested after police find 207 pupils crammed into 2 buses

Police arrested two drivers after intercepting overloaded school buses at Golf Course in Kampala.

Police arrested two drivers after intercepting overloaded school buses at Golf Course in Kampala.

Police have arrested two school bus drivers after finding 207 pupils crammed into two overloaded buses during a traffic operation in Kampala.

Two school bus drivers have been arrested after police found them transporting more than 200 pupils in two overloaded buses during a traffic operation in Kampala.

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The operation took place on July 17, 2026, at Golf Course, where officers from Central Police Station intercepted two buses carrying pupils from St Kizito Primary School who were travelling for a school tour.

Police identified the first suspect as Kimbugwe Alia, the driver of bus registration UA 092AS. Officers found 110 pupils on board.

The second suspect, Mutesasira Abubakari, drove bus registration UAN 619X. Police counted 97 pupils in the vehicle.

Both drivers were arrested and taken to Kampala Central Police Station. They have since been charged with traffic offences linked to dangerous overloading and remain in custody pending their appearance in court.

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Police said it is working with the school’s management to ensure the pupils continue their journey using suitable transport.

The arrests come as authorities tighten enforcement against unsafe school transport following a series of fatal road crashes involving school children.

Police also revealed that it is working with other stakeholders to develop new guidelines aimed at improving the safety of school transport across the country.