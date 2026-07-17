Another school bus crashes in Kamuli

Several students were injured in a Kamuli road crash only hours after government unveiled new school transport safety measures in response to the Kapchorwa bus tragedy.

Several students were injured on Friday evening after a coaster carrying learners from a school trip collided with a sugarcane truck in Kamuli District, only hours after the government announced sweeping new safety measures following the deadly Kapchorwa school bus crash.

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The crash occurred on July 17, 2026 at Busota Trading Centre, near Busota Health Centre III, along the Kamuli route.

Initial reports indicate that the coaster was transporting students from Nalango Secondary School,

The learners were returning from an educational trip in Jinja when the collision happened.

No deaths had been confirmed by the time of publication.

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Some of the injured learners

Several students suffered injuries, including fractures, while some were reported to be in critical condition.

Emergency medical teams from Kamuli District, assisted by local residents, rushed the victims to Kamuli General Hospital and other nearby health facilities for treatment.

The cause of the crash had not been officially established. Police were expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and determine whether factors such as speeding, overtaking, mechanical failure or other causes contributed to the accident.

The incident came just hours after the government suspended all school trips involving road travel and announced stricter transport regulations in response to the Kapchorwa school bus tragedy that claimed the lives of pupils and teachers from King David Junior School, Ndejje.

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The new measures include mandatory vehicle inspections before school trips, clearance for drivers transporting learners, approval from District Education Officers before travel and tighter enforcement of school transport standards.

The latest crash has renewed concerns over the safety of school travel, particularly on roads frequently used by heavy sugarcane trucks in the Busoga sub-region.

Kamuli has recorded several serious road crashes involving sugarcane trucks in recent months, prompting repeated warnings from traffic police against reckless driving, overloading and poor vehicle maintenance.