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18 school buses intercepted as police clamp down on field trips

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:57 - 18 July 2026
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Police intercepted 18 school buses transporting pupils on educational trips
Police intercepted 18 school buses travelling at night and enforced new government directives introduced after the Kapchorwa school bus crash
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Police intercepted 18 school buses transporting pupils on educational trips after they travelled at night despite new government directives issued following the deadly Kapchorwa bus crash.

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The buses were stopped on the night of July 17, 2026, at the Njeru Checkpoint.

The operation followed a directive from the Ministry of Education and Sports suspending school trips and banning night travel for schools already on educational tours after the recent series of fatal crashes involving school children. 

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said police escorted all 18 buses to a safe parking area, where they remained until morning.

Police intercepted 18 school buses transporting pupils on educational trips
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He said police would escort the buses to their respective destinations during daylight hours.

"Schools already on trips are reminded not to travel at night. Instead, they should report to the nearest police station for guidance and, where necessary, a police escort," Kananura said.

He added that all return journeys must take place between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Police intercepted 18 school buses transporting pupils on educational trips

The latest enforcement follows the tragic crash involving a King David Junior School bus returning from Sipi Falls in Kapchorwa District on July 17, 2026. 

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The accident killed 23 learners and 5 teachers  and left dozens injured. The tragedy prompted the government to suspend all school trips and study tours involving road travel until further notice. 

Government also announced a raft of new safety measures. These include mandatory inspection of school transport vehicles, stricter clearance requirements for drivers, tighter approval procedures for school trips and plans to introduce dedicated identification for school buses.

An inter-ministerial committee has also been tasked with developing long-term school transport regulations. 

Police urged schools already on educational trips to comply with the new restrictions, saying the measures are intended to prevent further loss of life.

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