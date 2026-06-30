NMG blackout: Ranking senator pushes for review of US-Uganda security relations

Risch, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s attacks on free speech, makes UPDF an 'unfit partner' and should force Washington to reassess its cooperation with Uganda’s security forces.

United States senator Jim Risch has called for a review of Washington’s security relationship with Uganda following the shutdown of Nation Media Group outlets.

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Risch, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s attacks on free speech should force Washington to reassess its cooperation with Uganda’s security forces.

With Gen Muhoozi at the help of the UDPF, Sen Risch said, makes the Ugandan army “unfit partners.”

“The U.S. needs to review its security relationship with Uganda. Gen. @mkainerugaba's attacks on free speech, including shuttering major media houses this weekend, make him & the UPDF unfit partners,” he said.

“We should only work with those who advance regional security, not diminish it.”

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His remarks followed an overnight security operation that forced NTV Uganda and Spark TV off air. KFM and Dembe FM also experienced interruptions. Security personnel deployed at Nation Media Group Uganda’s offices in Namuwongo and at the Serena Hotel, where part of the broadcaster’s infrastructure is located.

Security personnel deployed at Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda premises in Namuwongo

Gen Kainerugaba had earlier posted that NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor were being shut down. He also wrote that he did not believe in a free press.

The senator’s post drew mixed reactions, with many Ugandans urging him to follow through.

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Others however lambasted him for undue interference in Ugandan internal affairs.

Local government minister Balaam Barugahara rejected Risch’s criticism, noting that Uganda remained a democratic country that respects free speech, but added that freedom should not be used to undermine national security or public order.

“Uganda is a democratic state and a nation that upholds freedom of speech. However, that freedom should never be used to undermine our national security, violate our laws, or threaten public order,” Barugahara wrote.

He defended Gen Kainerugaba, saying the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations continues to serve Uganda in national and regional security.

Uganda has been a long-time US security partner in East Africa. The cooperation has focused on counterterrorism, peacekeeping, crisis response and operations against al-Shabaab in Somalia.

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US Africa Command has also described the UPDF as a “steadfast partner” in efforts against al-Shabaab and other extremist groups in Somalia.