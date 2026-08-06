Kizza Besigye 'still unable to speak' - allies

Concern over Dr Kizza Besigye's health has deepened as allies say he remains unable to speak and court awaits a report on whether he can continue with his treason trial.

The life of detained opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye has barely improved, more than a week after he collapsed during his treason trial at the High Court in Kampala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besigye, 70, remains hospitalised at Mulago National Referral Hospital in worrying condition and still unable to speak according to his close associates.

Doreen Nyanjura, the former Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor and close associate of Dr Besigye made the revelation on Wednesday, stating that she was getting worried about his health.

"I have never been this worried! I have never been this terrified! What did the state do to Dr. Kizza Besigye?,” she said.

Nyanjura raised questions on what could have happened to Dr Besigye when he collapsed in court, and was driven off in an ambulance, before being sent to Mulago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A week later, he is still incredibly weak and still unable to talk,” she said.

“This post isn't made to alarm any one but yes Dr.Kizza Besigye's situation is worrying and critical!"

Besigye being placed in the ambulance

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities have not publicly responded to Nyanjura's allegations about the delay in granting access or explained why Besigye is allegedly unable to speak.

Besigye collapsed in the dock while protesting the continuation of his trial with lawyers appointed and funded by the state. He was taken to Mbuya Military Hospital before being transferred to the intensive care unit at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

His wife, Winnie Byanyima, visited him at Mulago on Monday and said she found him unconscious under heavy security.

"This is not the man I left," Byanyima said after the visit.

She had earlier said Besigye was unconscious, unable to speak and unresponsive to pain. His sister and personal doctor were initially denied access before they were allowed to see him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

High Court judge Emmanuel Baguma has since directed Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija to work with Mulago hospital and prepare a comprehensive report on Besigye's health.

The report must state whether Besigye is medically fit to stand trial. Justice Baguma adjourned the case to August 18, when the court will consider the medical findings before deciding whether proceedings can continue.