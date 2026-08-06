LIST: Rwanda pulls 11 Ugandan alcoholic brands from its market

Besides Uganda, the ban covers alcoholic beverages from India, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and Poland.

Besides Uganda, the ban covers alcoholic beverages from India, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and Poland.

Rwanda has halted imports of 11 Ugandan alcoholic beverages and ordered their recall as part of a public health crackdown on 52 alcoholic products from six countries.

Rwanda has suspended the importation of 11 alcoholic beverages from Uganda with immediate effect.

The decision forms part of a wider ban covering 52 alcoholic products from six countries.

Rwanda FDA ordered an immediate recall, halted sales and urged consumers to stop using the affected products.

The regulator said more products could be added as enforcement continues.

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Rwanda has suspended the importation of several alcoholic beverages from Uganda with immediate effect, in a move that affects some of the country’s well-known spirits and liqueurs.

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) announced on August 5, 2026, that it had temporarily suspended the importation of 52 alcoholic beverages from six countries in the interest of public health.

Uganda is among the countries most affected, with 11 products on the list. They include Bond 7 Whisky, Campfire Gin, Club 5 Gin, Tembo Liqueur, X5 Gin, Jonney’s Gin, X5 Liqueur, Pan Master Whisky, X5 Whisky, Gilbeys’ Flavored Gin and V&A Imp Cr Lqr.

The products are manufactured by Uganda Breweries Limited, John Distillers (U) Ltd and Glorrie Industries Limited.

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The regulator did not disclose the specific health concerns behind the suspension. However, it said the action falls under Rwanda’s food and drug laws and was taken to protect public health.

Besides Uganda, the ban covers alcoholic beverages from India, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and Poland.

Rwanda FDA directed importers to begin an immediate recall of all affected products. It also ordered distributors and retailers to stop selling them and return remaining stock to importers.

Importers have been instructed to submit recall reports within three working days of the announcement.

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The regulator also advised consumers to stop drinking the listed alcoholic beverages with immediate effect. It ordered the removal of all advertisements and promotional materials related to the products.

Rwanda FDA warned that anyone who fails to comply with the directives will face action under the country’s regulatory laws.