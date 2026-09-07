Preparations in high gear for Museveni 82nd birthday celebrations

Preparations intensify for President Yoweri Museveni's 82nd birthday event at Kololo on September 19, focusing on youth empowerment and Pan-African legacy.

Preparations for President Yoweri Museveni's 82nd birthday celebrations have intensified ahead of a major event at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on September 19, 2026.

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The celebrations, dubbed “Mzee's Legacy Celebrations”, will bring together young people, government officials and supporters to mark Museveni's long political career and promote his Pan-African vision.

Organisers have adopted the theme, “A Legacy that Inspires Generations; Empowering Africa’s Youth for the Next Phase of Pan-African Revolution.”

Museveni, who has led Uganda since 1986, turns 82 on September 15. Supporters have, however, turned September into a month-long celebration under the hashtag #MzeeAt82.

Preparations have gathered pace, with organisers holding meetings to mobilise young people for the Kololo event.

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Maj Gen Christopher Damulira, the director of Crime Intelligence, has been among those involved in the preparations and public mobilisation.

He has used the occasion to pay tribute to Museveni's contribution to Uganda's peace, security and economic development. He has also encouraged young people to embrace the President's Pan-African vision.

Organisers want the celebration to provide a platform for young people to engage with ideas on Pan-Africanism, East African integration and Uganda's transformation.

Youth groups, including Gen Z for Gen Seven, have joined the mobilisation efforts. Coordinator Israel Kyarisiima and other organisers have held meetings with different stakeholders ahead of the event.

The celebrations are also expected to feature the launch of a social protection scheme targeting workers in the informal sector.

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Boda boda sector reforms and initiatives aimed at supporting riders are also expected to feature during the celebrations.

Organisers have called for participation from young people across East Africa, arguing that the gathering should help strengthen regional solidarity and revive interest in Pan-Africanism.

President Yoweri Museveni

The celebrations are being promoted as more than a birthday party. Supporters have framed them as an opportunity to reflect on Museveni's four decades in power and encourage young people to take a greater role in shaping Africa's future.

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Messages shared under #MzeeAt82 have focused on Museveni's role in restoring peace, maintaining security, growing the economy and promoting regional integration.

Some supporters have described the celebrations as a transition from the liberation generation to a new generation focused on economic and social transformation.

Museveni was born on September 15, 1944, in Ntungamo. He came to power in January 1986 following a five-year guerrilla war and has since become one of Africa's longest-serving presidents.