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Rwenzururu speaks out on reports King Mumbere is critically ill

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:20 - 06 September 2026
Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu has dismissed reports that Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-Ngoma is critically ill, saying he is in Türkiye for a routine medical review.
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  • Rwenzururu says King Mumbere is not critically ill.

  • The kingdom responded to reports circulating on social media.

  • Mumbere travelled to Türkiye for a routine medical review on his doctors’ advice.

  • The kingdom thanked the public for the prayers, concern and support extended to the king and Royal Family.

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The Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu has dismissed reports that Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-Ngoma is critically ill, saying the king travelled to Türkiye for a routine medical review.

The kingdom issued the clarification after reports about Mumbere’s health circulated on social media.

“We wish to clarify that HM Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-Ngoma is not critically ill, contrary to reports circulating on social media,” the kingdom said.

It said Mumbere travelled abroad on the advice of his doctors.

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“He travelled to Türkiye for a routine medical review, as advised by his doctors,” the statement added.

The kingdom also thanked the public for the concern shown towards Mumbere, the Royal Family and the cultural institution.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone for the love, prayers, concern, & well-wishes extended to His Majesty, the Royal Family & Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu,” the statement said.

“Thank you for your continued love and support.”

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