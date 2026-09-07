Men who stole woman's phone during King Saha concert arrested

Police have arrested three suspects and recovered an iPhone 11 allegedly stolen from a woman during King Saha’s August concert in Kololo.

Police have arrested three suspects and recovered an iPhone 11 allegedly stolen from a woman during King Saha’s August concert in Kololo.

Police have arrested three suspects and recovered an iPhone 11 allegedly stolen from a woman during King Saha’s August concert in Kololo.

Police arrested three suspects over an iPhone 11 stolen during King Saha’s concert.

A social media video showing the distraught owner helped draw attention to the case.

Police recovered the phone and its pink cover during an operation in Nateete.

Investigators are pursuing other suspects and trying to trace the phone’s owner.

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Police have arrested three men over an iPhone 11 reportedly stolen from a woman during King Saha’s concert in Kampala last month.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the arrests followed a video that circulated on social media. It showed a woman crying after losing her phone during the concert in Kololo on August 15, 2026.

Police said officers from Nateete Police Division used intelligence to trace the suspected stolen phone.

The operation led to the arrest of Abud Lubwama, alias Mafia. Police said Lubwama admitted stealing the iPhone and selling it to Joseph Ssentongo.

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Officers then tracked Ssentongo to Nateete Central A Zone, where they arrested him and recovered the phone.

Police also recovered a pink phone cover from Ssentongo’s bag. Investigators believe the cover was on the phone when it was stolen.

Further inquiries led police to Kasim Sserunjogi, who allegedly helped Ssentongo unlock the phone at Kalungi Mall so that it could be used.

Police arrested Sserunjogi, bringing the number of suspects in custody to three.

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Owoyesigyire said investigators are pursuing other suspects believed to have taken part in the theft or helped unlock the phone.

Police are also trying to identify the owner of the recovered iPhone and establish where she reported the theft.