Miss Tourism Uganda honours King Oyo as Ankole’s Filfat Mucureezi takes 2026 crown

Filfat Mucureezi from Ankole was crowned Miss Tourism Uganda 2026 in Kampala as the pageant paid emotional tribute to the late Tooro King Omukama Oyo.

The Miss Tourism Uganda 2026 grand finale paid tribute to the late Tooro King, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, before 20-year-old Filfat Mucureezi from Ankole was crowned this year’s winner.

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The finale, held in Kampala on September 6, brought together contestants from across Uganda for a celebration of culture, tourism, fashion and entertainment.

King Oyo died in Dallas, Texas, on August 27, 2026. His death sparked mourning across Uganda, with the Tooro Kingdom and cultural and tourism circles among those hardest hit.

During the finale, contestants representing Tooro joined their colleagues in honouring the late monarch.

Milfat Mucureezi, emerged winner Miss Tourism Uganda 2026

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The tribute briefly changed the mood of the ceremony as participants reflected on Oyo’s contribution to the promotion of Tooro’s culture, heritage and tourism.

The king had become closely associated with efforts to market Tooro’s cultural identity and attractions to both Ugandan and international audiences.

After the tribute, attention shifted back to the competition, where Mucureezi, also known as Milfat Mucureezi, emerged winner.

She impressed the judges, particularly during the question-and-answer session, where she displayed confidence and knowledge before beating the other finalists to the crown.

More than 36 women and eight men took part in this year’s competition, representing 12 tourism clusters.

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Miss Tourism Uganda 2026

The clusters included Eastern, Ankole, Tooro, Buganda, Kigezi, West Nile, Teso, Northern Uganda, Rwenzori, Karamoja, Bunyoro and the newly introduced Metro cluster.

As part of her prize package, Mucureezi will receive a fully furnished house at Villa Vellar Estate in Bwebajja, along Entebbe Road, where she will stay rent-free.

The finale attracted tourism and cultural leaders, including State Minister for Tourism Susan Nakawuki Nsambu and representatives from the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority and the Museums and Monuments department.

Uganda Tourism Association president Yogi Birigwa also attended.

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Entertainment personalities at the event included veteran actor Sam Bagenda, popularly known as Dr Bbosa, and Andrew Benon Kibuuka.

The event also hosted the second edition of Man of Tourism International Uganda, where Prosper Auther Makayi took the men’s title.

Makayi was later presented with a white robe and matching hat designed by The Suit’s Republic fashion house.

Performances from Jonathan Diva, the Smiles Cultural Troupe and Qwela Band founder Joe Kahirimbanyi added music and cultural displays to the evening.