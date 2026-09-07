LIKDUL crowned Red Bull Dance Your Style Uganda champion, books Zurich ticket
Ugandan dancer Abdul Malik, popularly known as LIKDUL, has won the country’s first Red Bull Dance Your Style competition.
LIKDUL defeated MICO Styles in the national final held at Motiv in Kampala on September 5, 2026. The victory earned him a place at the World Final in Zurich, Switzerland, in October.
The competition featured one-on-one freestyle battles across different dance styles. Organisers selected unexpected music, while the audience voted for the winners.
LIKDUL, MICO Styles, KiiNESIS and PEZZ MUSTAFA reached the semi-finals. LIKDUL and MICO Styles advanced to the final before the crowd chose LIKDUL as Uganda’s first champion.
The victory gives LIKDUL an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s growing street dance culture against national champions from other countries.
The event also featured performances from Big Trill and Urban Dance Crew, Ava Peace and Thee Boys, MPERE, Paul Selah and Crew, and STKA Boys.
Karole Kasita performed at the after-party before DJ Vans closed the event.
Red Bull built momentum for the national final through activations at Makerere University and Makerere University Business School. It also held a Kampala qualifier at Somewhere Else on August 28 and a dance workshop led by Verb on August 29.