LIKDUL crowned Red Bull Dance Your Style Uganda champion, books Zurich ticket

Abdul Malik, alias LIKDUL, has won Uganda's first Red Bull Dance Your Style championship after defeating MICO Styles in Kampala. Next stop: Zurich World Final!

Ugandan dancer Abdul Malik, popularly known as LIKDUL, has won the country’s first Red Bull Dance Your Style competition.

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LIKDUL defeated MICO Styles in the national final held at Motiv in Kampala on September 5, 2026. The victory earned him a place at the World Final in Zurich, Switzerland, in October.

Red Bull Dance Your Style

The competition featured one-on-one freestyle battles across different dance styles. Organisers selected unexpected music, while the audience voted for the winners.

Red Bull Dance Your Style

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LIKDUL, MICO Styles, KiiNESIS and PEZZ MUSTAFA reached the semi-finals. LIKDUL and MICO Styles advanced to the final before the crowd chose LIKDUL as Uganda’s first champion.

Red Bull Dance Your Style

The victory gives LIKDUL an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s growing street dance culture against national champions from other countries.

Red Bull Dance Your Style

The event also featured performances from Big Trill and Urban Dance Crew, Ava Peace and Thee Boys, MPERE, Paul Selah and Crew, and STKA Boys.

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Red Bull Dance Your Style

Karole Kasita performed at the after-party before DJ Vans closed the event.

Red Bull Dance Your Style