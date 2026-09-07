No More Excuses - How LIMITLESS 2026 Is Raising a Bold, Purpose-Driven Generation

The conference has challenged young people to rethink what is possible when God, discipline and deliberate decisions become part of the journey.

The conference has challenged young people to rethink what is possible when God, discipline and deliberate decisions become part of the journey.

Held from September 2 to 6 2026 under the theme “LIMITLESS — Break Limits. Kill Excuses,” the conference is hosted by Bishop Samuel Kalibbala and has brought together ministers, judicial officers, professionals, educators, politicians artists and other leaders to speak directly to a generation navigating a rapidly changing world.

By Divine Community Church

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At Divine Community Church–Kyanja, something significant has been taking place this week. The LIMITLESS Youth Conference 2026 has brought together young people for conversations that go far beyond the traditional youth gathering. From faith and personal conviction to law, leadership, wealth, purpose and the choices that shape the future, the conference has challenged young people to rethink what is possible when God, discipline and deliberate decisions become part of the journey.

Held from September 2 to 6 2026 under the theme “LIMITLESS — Break Limits. Kill Excuses,” the conference is hosted by Bishop Samuel Kalibbala and has brought together ministers, judicial officers, professionals, educators, politicians artists and other leaders to speak directly to a generation navigating a rapidly changing world.

One of the early voices was Pr. Samuel Mugabi Kalibbala, who challenged young people to remain firm in their convictions even when everyone around them appears to be compromising. His message, “Standing When Everyone Else Is Bowing,” was a reminder that character is often revealed when doing what is right becomes difficult or unpopular.

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Pr. Micheal Kuteesa Kimuli shifted the conversation towards the future, challenging young people to see themselves not merely as recipients of opportunities, but as people capable of shaping society. His message on raising young people who will shape the future placed responsibility squarely on the shoulders of today’s generation.

The conference also confronted an issue many young people rarely associate with success: the law. SSP Moses Nanoka brought a practical perspective with his message on making it in life without breaking the law, reminding participants that ambition must never become an excuse for criminality, fraud, substance abuse or irresponsible choices.

Pr. Jonathan Lubinga encouraged young people to move beyond fear and limitation by walking boldly in God’s calling. His message on living beyond limits connected faith with courage, reminding the youth that purpose requires action and that discovering a calling is only the beginning of the journey.

Apostle Isaac Hakiza brought an urgent spiritual challenge with his message, “This Generation Must Not Miss God!” His call was not simply for young people to become successful, but to ensure that success does not come at the cost of their relationship with God. It was a reminder that a generation can pursue education, money, influence and recognition and still miss what matters most.

The legal and leadership conversations continued through Hon. Lady Justice Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya, whose powerful message, “Your Future Is on Trial,” challenged young people to examine the choices they are making today. Her central message was clear: every decision carries consequences, and the future is often determined long before people arrive there.

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Lady Justice Dr. Christine Echookit Akello brought another powerful perspective by reminding young people that their beginnings do not have to determine their destinations. Her message on moving from humble beginnings to extraordinary purpose encouraged participants not to judge their future by their present circumstances.

His Worship Gerald Emwogu challenged the youth to develop a winning mindset, emphasising that leadership begins long before a person receives a title. For young people waiting for an opportunity to lead, the message was simple: begin developing the mindset, discipline and responsibility required for the position you hope to occupy.

Dr. Gillian Kasirye added an important voice around personal development and excellence, encouraging young people to think seriously about who they are becoming and the kind of contribution they want to make. Her contribution reinforced the idea that education and achievement become most meaningful when they are connected to character, purpose and impact.

Senior Counsel Dr. Robert Kirunda brought the conversation into the area of money and long-term thinking. His message, “Buy Your Future While It’s Still Cheap,” challenged young people to understand the value of starting early. Whether through education, skills, relationships, saving, investing or personal development, the message was that the future becomes increasingly expensive when preparation is postponed.

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Bp. George Kasirye added another important voice to the conference, contributing to conversations challenging young people to grow in faith, purpose, discipline and responsible leadership. His presence reinforced the need for a generation that is not only ambitious, but also grounded in values and prepared to use its influence wisely.

The conference has also created room for worship, music and celebration, with The Divine Mass Choir, the Worship Expanse Family, Godfrey Kwezi, Carol Komeza, Trisha Kobumanzi, JB Mugisha, Min. Watson, Min. Novic and many other artists contributing through music and ministry. Their presence enriched the conference experience and reinforced the spiritual foundation running throughout LIMITLESS: that a young person’s journey is not only about achievement, but also about knowing and serving God.

At the centre of it all has been Bishop Samuel Kalibbala, the host of the conference, whose leadership has provided the platform for these conversations to take place. LIMITLESS has deliberately brought together different voices because young people need more than one-dimensional answers. They need faith, wisdom, knowledge, mentorship and practical guidance.

Perhaps the greatest lesson emerging from the conference is that limitations are not always external. Sometimes they are created by fear, poor choices, procrastination, lack of discipline, wrong relationships or the belief that one’s background determines one’s future.

LIMITLESS has therefore become more than a conference theme. It has become a challenge to a generation: stop making excuses, take responsibility for your future, seek God, develop yourself, make wise choices and use the opportunities available today.

The message is simple enough to remember but demanding enough to live: Break limits. Kill excuses.