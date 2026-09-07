Uganda Waragi backs Racheal Magoola’s 60th birthday concert

Racheal Magoola is set for her concert celebrating her 60th birthday and four decades in music.

Racheal Magoola is set for her concert celebrating her 60th birthday and four decades in music.

Uganda Waragi partners with veteran singer Racheal Magoola for her 'Still Shining' 60th birthday concert on Nov 27, 2026, at Kingdom Kampala.

Uganda Waragi has partnered with veteran singer Racheal Magoola for a concert celebrating her 60th birthday and four decades in music.

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The Still Shining concert will take place at Kingdom Kampala on November 27, 2026.

The partnership was announced during Magoola’s visit to the Uganda Breweries Limited headquarters in Luzira on September 7.

The concert will also mark the launch of the Racheal Magoola Foundation. The organisation will allow the singer to expand her work beyond music into community initiatives.

“Magoola is a national treasure, and we are proud to stand with her as she celebrates this monumental milestone,” Uganda Breweries’ Mainstream Spirits brand manager Roy Tumwizere said.

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Tumwizere said Magoola and Uganda Waragi had helped preserve Ugandan identity through music and celebration.

Racheal Magoola is set for her concert celebrating her 60th birthday and four decades in music.

Magoola rose to prominence as a member of Afrigo Band before starting her solo career. She is known for songs such as Obangaina and Eyauni Emaali, which blend traditional sounds with contemporary music.

She described Still Shining as a celebration of Uganda’s culture, heritage and people.

“It’s an honour to have a brand that has stood beside Ugandans in celebration for 60 years with me on this milestone,” Magoola said.

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The partnership forms part of Uganda Waragi’s “So UG” campaign, which promotes Ugandan culture, identity and creative talent.

The concert will feature a Taste of Uganda Lounge, a heritage walk and cultural showcases.