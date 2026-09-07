Why Charlotte Kainerugaba has joined social media

Charlotte Kainerugaba has joined X, Instagram and TikTok to promote safe motherhood and help prevent deaths caused by postpartum haemorrhage.

Charlotte Kainerugaba has joined X, Instagram and TikTok.

She will use the platforms to champion safe motherhood.

Her campaign will highlight efforts to prevent postpartum haemorrhage.

She wants Ugandans to support safer pregnancies and deliveries.

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Charlotte Kainerugaba has joined X, Instagram and TikTok to raise awareness about safe motherhood and the fight against postpartum haemorrhage in Uganda.

Charlotte Kainerugaba announced her social media presence on September 7, 2026. She introduced herself as Uganda’s National Champion for Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH).

She said the platforms will highlight the work of the Ministry of Health, health workers, partners and communities protecting mothers across Uganda.

“No woman should lose her life while giving life. Yet too many still do,” Charlotte wrote on X.

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She plans to share stories, lessons and discussions on maternal health. The campaign will promote safer pregnancies, deliveries and communities.

“Safe motherhood is on all of us — through awareness, support, advocacy and action,” she said.

Charlotte asked Ugandans to join the campaign and help advance safe motherhood.

Her Instagram account is c_kainerugaba, while her TikTok account is ckainerugaba.