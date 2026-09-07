Heli Baibe takes Kasese sound beyond western Uganda

Kasese singer Heli Baibe is using music, collaborations and her Rwenzori identity to build an audience beyond western Uganda.

Heli Baibe began pursuing music as a commercial career in 2019.

She released the 17-track “Make Me Famous” album in 2022.

Collaborations with Ray G, Kataleya and Kandle expanded her audience.

Her April 25, 2026 concert strengthened her position in Kasese.

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Singer Heli Baibe has spent years building a music career from Kasese as she seeks a wider audience across Uganda and beyond.

Born Agaba Loice, Heli has blended Afrobeat, R&B and dancehall with sounds from the Rwenzori region. The approach has allowed her to retain her cultural identity while producing music for a broader market.

Her rise has followed a steady path rather than a sudden breakthrough. She started treating music as a commercial career in 2019 before joining Kanta Music Group in 2020. The partnership brought more structure to her work and helped her expand her catalogue.

Songs such as “Omukwe” and “Commando” introduced Heli to more listeners. She followed them with her debut album, “Make Me Famous”, in 2022.

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The 17-track album explored different styles and moods. It also showed that she could produce a full project instead of relying on a single hit.

The album title reflected her desire for recognition. However, Heli has also presented music as a tool for promoting the Rwenzori region. She wants its culture, experiences and stories to reach people outside western Uganda.

Collaborations have supported that goal. Her song “No Stress” with western Uganda star Ray G exposed her to listeners beyond her traditional fan base.

She later worked with Kataleya and Kandle on “Nokyala”, which came out in 2025. The partnership connected her with artists from another section of Uganda’s pop music industry.

Her growing catalogue includes “Sheri”, “Maliza”, “Fear”, “Gun” and “Omundu”. She also released “Ise Bahasa” and “Tunura” in 2026.

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Not every song has become a national hit. However, the releases show her willingness to experiment and remain active in a competitive industry.

Heli now faces a challenge familiar to many musicians who launch their careers outside Kampala. She must turn regional popularity into lasting national recognition.

A loyal audience in western Uganda offers a strong foundation, but national success requires songs that can cross regional and language barriers. International appearances can increase visibility, but they do not guarantee a global breakthrough.

She must build a clear musical identity, release strong songs and keep audiences interested between projects. Her recent collaborations and performances suggest that she understands the task.

Her connection to Kasese remains central to her career. On April 25, 2026, she held a major concert at Rwenzori Square. The homecoming gave her an opportunity to perform before the community that supported her early journey.

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For an artist who draws inspiration from Rwenzori culture, a headline show in Kasese carries value beyond ticket sales. It confirms her standing at home and strengthens her role as one of the region’s musical representatives.

That position also brings responsibility. Fans expect her to promote the region, protect its identity and create opportunities for emerging musicians.

Heli has shown interest in community work. In 2025, she supported the Omusinga Birthday Run by buying 27 kits. She also encouraged other musicians from the region to join the event.

Her next phase will require consistency. Stronger songwriting, suitable collaborations and quality production could help her compete in Uganda’s crowded Afrobeat and R&B market.

Heli already has experience, an expanding catalogue and a loyal home audience. She has also proved that an artist can build a career from Kasese without abandoning her roots.