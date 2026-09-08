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Captain Morgan spices up Vibez Nzuri As Tai Dai, Tungi and Mungu bring the heat

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 11:44 - 08 September 2026
Vibez Nzuri
Captain Morgan spiced up the September edition of Vibez Nzuri at Gazebo Najjera, featuring games, signature drinks, and rising music stars.
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As the sun blazed over Kampala last Saturday, the Gazebo in Najjera became the city's coolest spot. Not because of any air conditioning, but because of the breeze of good music and even better company that swept through the September edition of Vibez Nzuri.

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No outdoor chill is complete without a bit of playful adventure. Captain Morgan brought its signature spirit to the Gazebo yard, elevating the afternoon into an interactive playground with games, signature drinks, and squad lounge spaces.

Revellers rallied their crews for crowd-favorite lawn games including banterful battles in tug of war and classic card games, to playfully testing quick reflexes in cup-guessing, ring toss and sack toss.

Raymond Karama, Captain Morgan Brand Manager spoke saying, “We came to add that extra spice to the weekend, and seeing everyone come together to vibe, play, and enjoy great music made it a spectacular day." 

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This edition celebrated the next generation of sound as Mike Mungu, Tai Dai, and Tungi stepped onto the Vibez Nzuri stage and claimed it as their own. The performers each brought distinct energy that proved Africa's urban culture is in very capable hands as the crowd swayed, cheered, and took mental notes of names they'll be hearing for years to come.

“When you look around the yard at Gazebo and see squads connecting, celebrating original music, and soaking in good energy, that’s the essence of Vibez Nzuri,” said event Team Lead Brian Owomugisha.

DJs Ames, Damze and DJ Rishad took turns at the turntables, each spinning their own flavours on the decks while keeping the collective vibe nonstop. As the afternoon melted into a chill evening and lit night, Vibez Nzuri made a statement that the city is ready to embrace its new wave of talent and energy.

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The heat may have called for a chill, but what we got was a special celebration of sound, community, and the unstoppable rise of Uganda's urban culture. Same time next year? Or perhaps sooner… But first, here’s how it went down at a glance:

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