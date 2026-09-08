Bond 7 joins Dokta Brain for Doorkey Orchestra Experience

Dokta Brain's upcoming live music show is slatted to take place on the 26th of September at Skyz Hotel Naguru.

Dokta Brain's upcoming live music show is slatted to take place on the 26th of September at Skyz Hotel Naguru.

Bond 7 partners with Dokta Brain for the Doorkey Orchestra Experience at Skyz Hotel Naguru on September 26. Get event details, ticket prices, and highlights.

Uganda Breweries Limited through Bond 7 whisky has partnered with Dokta Brain to celebrate new bonds at his upcoming live music show, slatted to take place on the 26th of September at Skyz Hotel Naguru.

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Dubbed the Doorkey experience, this grand musical night is set to give a classical spin to his contemporary music catalog with a touch of live instrumentals from the Pearl Harmony Orchestra.

At its core, the experience will showcase a high level of music production that places the art of songwriting, singing and live performance at its helm.

Speaking during the media engagement, Dokta Brain emphasized the uniqueness of the Doorkey experience.

“We are reimaging the music experience today by giving the audience an experience that is special and different from the usual. Together with the Pearl Harmony Orchestra, my fans should expect a fusion of live band and symphony of Uganda instruments that will transform songs to a memorable experience” said Dokta Brain.

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Dokta Brain's upcoming live music show is slatted to take place on the 26th of September at Skyz Hotel Naguru.

“As part of the Bond 7 Our Bond Our Drink Our Flow campaign, the Doorkey experience is a direct reflection of our purpose to celebrate shared connections with our consumers”, remarked Roy Tumwizere the Bond 7 Brand Manager.

Born Nkwanga Geoffrey Adam, Dokta Brain is a Ugandan recording artist, songwriter and performer known for his unique approach to contemporary African music.

Over the years, he has built a growing audience through releases like Elizabella, Downtown Baller, and V.A.T. His music and creative journey have positioned him as one of the artists pushing towards more intentional, concept-driven live music experiences.

Bond 7 will elevate the experience by creating a special drinking experience to toast to this musical milestone with Dokta Brain.

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