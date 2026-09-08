Advertisement

Bond 7 joins Dokta Brain for Doorkey Orchestra Experience

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:35 - 08 September 2026
Dokta Brain's upcoming live music show is slatted to take place on the 26th of September at Skyz Hotel Naguru.
Bond 7 partners with Dokta Brain for the Doorkey Orchestra Experience at Skyz Hotel Naguru on September 26. Get event details, ticket prices, and highlights.
Advertisement

Uganda Breweries Limited through Bond 7 whisky has partnered with Dokta Brain to celebrate new bonds at his upcoming live music show, slatted to take place on the 26th of September at Skyz Hotel Naguru.

Advertisement

Dubbed the Doorkey experience, this grand musical night is set to give a classical spin to his contemporary music catalog with a touch of live instrumentals from the Pearl Harmony Orchestra.

At its core, the experience will showcase a high level of music production that places the art of songwriting, singing and live performance at its helm.

 Speaking during the media engagement, Dokta Brain emphasized the uniqueness of the Doorkey experience.

“We are reimaging the music experience today by giving the audience an experience that is special and different from the usual. Together with the Pearl Harmony Orchestra, my fans should expect a fusion of live band and symphony of Uganda instruments that will transform songs to a memorable experience” said Dokta Brain.

Advertisement
Dokta Brain's upcoming live music show is slatted to take place on the 26th of September at Skyz Hotel Naguru.

“As part of the Bond 7 Our Bond Our Drink Our Flow campaign, the Doorkey experience is a direct reflection of our purpose to celebrate shared connections with our consumers”, remarked Roy Tumwizere the Bond 7 Brand Manager.

Born Nkwanga Geoffrey Adam, Dokta Brain is a Ugandan recording artist, songwriter and performer known for his unique approach to contemporary African music.

Over the years, he has built a growing audience through releases like Elizabella, Downtown Baller, and V.A.T. His music and creative journey have positioned him as one of the artists pushing towards more intentional, concept-driven live music experiences.

Bond 7 will elevate the experience by creating a special drinking experience to toast to this musical milestone with Dokta Brain.

Advertisement

Tickets to the experience are available on MTN MoMo and online one www.doktabrainlive.com  Early Bird — UGX 80,000 VIP — UGX 100,000 Table — UGX 2,000,000.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Besigye supporters to march to Chief Justice office in protest
News
08.09.2026
Besigye supporters to march to Chief Justice office in protest
Pictorial: Bond 7 Joins Jinja’s Ekitudha as Tracy Melon, King Saha steal the show
Entertainment
08.09.2026
Pictorial: Bond 7 Joins Jinja’s Ekitudha as Tracy Melon, King Saha steal the show
Captain Morgan spices up Vibez Nzuri As Tai Dai, Tungi and Mungu bring the heat
Entertainment
08.09.2026
Captain Morgan spices up Vibez Nzuri As Tai Dai, Tungi and Mungu bring the heat
Bond 7 joins Dokta Brain for Doorkey Orchestra Experience
Entertainment
08.09.2026
Bond 7 joins Dokta Brain for Doorkey Orchestra Experience
28 children and counting: NUP president Nambeshe opens up on family, spiritual life
News
08.09.2026
28 children and counting: NUP president Nambeshe opens up on family, spiritual life
Ugandans raise millions for Besigye
News
08.09.2026
Ugandans raise millions for Besigye