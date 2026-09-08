Gerard exits Big Brother Naija as house politics take centre stage

Gerard was evicted after six weeks in the Big Brother Naija house

Gerard was evicted after six weeks in the Big Brother Naija house

Gerard became the eighth housemate evicted from Big Brother Naija after six weeks in the house, as Barry won the week’s MIPOW title and several contestants faced tough questions during the live show.

Gerard was evicted after six weeks in the Big Brother Naija house.

He said he had become guarded and less engaged towards the end.

Barry was named Most Influential Player of the Week but missed out on immunity under The Switch theme.

Abi, Oyin, Aikou, Sheba and Tram also faced questions during the live show.

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Gerard’s journey in the Big Brother Naija house ended on Sunday after six weeks in the competition.

His eviction made him the eighth housemate to leave the show this season.

Speaking to host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu after his exit, Gerard said he had started withdrawing from the game towards the end of his stay.

He said he became more careful about what he said because he feared that casual comments could be misunderstood.

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Gerard also described the house as increasingly political.

The live show brought more drama beyond the eviction.

Barry was named the week’s Most Influential Player of the Week after housemates selected him.

But this week’s theme, The Switch, changed the usual reward.

Instead of immunity, Barry will receive Biggie Bucks and a betPawa Elite reward, which includes an air fryer.

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Several housemates also faced questions about their conduct in the house.

Abi explained that her frustration after the house won its wager was not about the victory. She said she felt ignored by Biggie despite serving as Head of House.

Oyin was questioned over her reaction to Temi calling her names, yet she has also used similar language against other housemates.

She also faced questions about demanding cooperation during the wager task despite criticism of her own conduct during the exercise.

Aikou said he had grown physically tired and frustrated by seeing some housemates repeat the same behaviour. He said he had lost some of his curiosity about the people around him.

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Sheba and Tram also addressed their strained relationship after a recent fallout.

Both spoke about where they stand as tensions and alliances continue to shift in the house.

Gerard was the only contestant evicted on Sunday, but the show left viewers with several other talking points.

The competition now continues with 16 housemates.