Guests embraced a denim dress code as fashion became part of the experience.

Guests embraced a denim dress code as fashion became part of the experience.

Garden Pop Up brings denim and nostalgia to Bukoto

Garden Pop Up returned to Tales Lounge in Bukoto with a denim theme, old-school music, cocktails and a relaxed daytime party atmosphere.

Garden Pop Up held its second edition at Tales Lounge in Bukoto.

Guests embraced a denim dress code as fashion became part of the experience.

DJs mixed old-school international and Ugandan hits throughout the afternoon.

The Singleton added themed cocktails to an event built around music, style and socialising.

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Tales Lounge in Bukoto took on a different look on Sunday as the second edition of Garden Pop Up turned the venue into a denim-themed daytime party.

The event drew Kampala revellers for an afternoon of music, fashion, drinks and photography.

Premium whisky brand The Singleton joined the experience with a range of cocktails built around retro themes and music.

The cocktails carried names such as New Jack Swing and My Denim My Style, although many were classic mixes prepared with The Singleton 12 single malt whisky.

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The Singleton Brand Manager Simon Lapyem said the event reflected the kind of social experiences the brand wants to support.

He said the focus went beyond whisky to include music, fashion, conversations and the people sharing the moment.

The brand fitted into an event built around socialising rather than making drinks the centre of attention.

The denim theme gave the afternoon its visual identity.

Guests arrived in denim shorts, skirts, jackets and full denim outfits, with many stopping to pose for pictures and show off their interpretation of the dress code.

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Music, however, carried the day.

DJs Bugy, City Gal, Gero and Heydez took turns on the decks and kept the mood lively without turning the event into a typical late-night party.

Their sets moved across several genres.

Old-school international hits such as Fantasia’s When I See You and Bow Wow’s Let Me Hold You featured alongside Ugandan favourites.

Songs such as Ngoni’s Digi and Bobi Wine’s Bada drew some of the strongest reactions, with revellers breaking into familiar dance moves associated with the tracks.

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The mix of fashion, music and drinks helped create a relaxed Sunday atmosphere.