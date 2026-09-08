Kampala is seeing a growing wave of old-school music events.

Kampala is seeing a growing wave of old-school music events.

Why Kampala cannot get enough of old-school music

Kampala’s appetite for old-school music keeps growing as revellers seek familiar songs, nostalgia, friendship and relaxed social experiences.

Kampala is seeing a growing wave of old-school music events.

RnB and Friends at Mestil Hotel drew revellers with classic RnB, hip-hop and Ugandan throwbacks.

The appeal lies in nostalgia, familiar lyrics and memories attached to the songs.

Food, drinks and social interaction have also helped make old-school gatherings popular in Kampala.

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Old-school music lovers filled Mestil Hotel on Sunday for another Kampala gathering built around nostalgia, food and familiar songs.

The crowd erupted when Ne-Yo’s Miss Independent came on, with revellers singing along almost word for word.

The reaction reflected a wider trend in Kampala, where old-school music events have continued to draw large crowds.

Recent gatherings such as the Millennials Picnic and Old School Picnic have tapped into the same appetite for songs that defined an earlier generation.

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At RnB and Friends, the attraction was clear.

Guests sang along to classic RnB, hip-hop and Ugandan throwbacks as DJs Anselm and Selector Jay moved through familiar hits.

Some younger revellers also appeared comfortable with songs released before they came of age.

The DJs occasionally moved away from RnB and mixed in other old-school favourites, drawing strong reactions from the crowd.

Food and drinks also formed part of the experience.

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Tusker Cider featured at the event, with guests pairing the drink with food as they relaxed between performances.

Tusker Cider Brand Manager Sandra Againe said such events suit the brand because they bring together music, friendship and a relaxed social setting.

She said old-school songs already carry memories for many people, making the atmosphere easy and familiar.

The afternoon also included a tribute to the late Tooro King, Rukirabasaija Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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MC Derrick Dasha asked the audience to observe a minute of silence and pray for the monarch, who died on August 27, 2026, aged 34.

Members of the Tooro community joined the prayer as organisers played royal songs in his honour.

The tribute briefly changed the mood before the music resumed.

Guests also benefited from a 20 per cent discount on purchases made through MTN MoMo at the venue.

For Joanita Grey, a regular at old-school music events, the attraction goes beyond the songs.

She said such gatherings allow people to reconnect with friends and meet new people over food and music.

The growing popularity of old-school events in Kampala suggests that nostalgia is becoming an important part of the city’s entertainment scene.