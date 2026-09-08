Uganda reaches out to Kenya over stranded citizens; to repatriate 800 more from South Africa

Uganda opens diplomatic talks with Kenya over stranded traders amid Ruto's foreign business crackdown, while planning to repatriate 800 citizens from South Africa.

The Ugandan government has opened talks with Kenya over the plight of Ugandan traders caught up in President William Ruto’s crackdown on foreigners operating small businesses,l.

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Officials from the Minisry of Foreign Affairs and Office of the President said on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, that majority of the Ugandans stranded were those who's work permits and trading licences had not been approved

The officials blamed the Kenyan government for delaying these clearances before announcing the ban on undocumented foreign nationals

Official said Uganda was working through diplomatic channels to establish how many citizens in Kenya had applied for work permits and trading licences, how many applications remained pending and how many had not yet regularised their status.

Ambassador Aisha Ismail from the Office of the President said several Ugandans in Kenya had complained that they repeatedly applied for the required documents but had not received approvals.

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“We have heard complaints from our diaspora in Kenya who have consistently applied for working permits and trading licences but the Kenyan government was not providing them,” she said.

“While we are in the process of negotiating for the approval for those who have already applied, we are working with the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our mission in Kenya to see how we can engage the Kenyan government and see how to resolve this because many of our citizens have their applications pending,” she said.

The government has asked affected Ugandans to report to the High Commission in Nairobi so officials can establish the scale of the problem.

“We want toevaluate how many applied, how many are pending approval and how many have not applied yet and how we can help them,” Ismail added.

The intervention follows panic among foreign traders after Ruto on September 2 ordered action against foreigners involved in hawking and small-scale retail businesses that he said should be reserved for Kenyans.

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He directed authorities to begin enforcement this week, arguing that foreign investment should create jobs and expand production rather than compete with Kenyans in small shops and informal trade.

The order triggered confusion and fear among foreigners in Nairobi and other areas. Some businesses closed while traders sought travel documents or began leaving Kenya.

Ugandan traders were among those reported to have fled across the Busia border after receiving threats against themselves and their businesses. Monitor reported on September 8 that foreign traders had arrived at the border carrying documents and personal belongings as uncertainty spread over the directive.

In parts of Nairobi, at least 20 foreign-owned businesses reportedly closed amid threats and fears for the owners’ safety. Hundreds of Burundians also gathered at their embassy seeking documents to return home.

Kenyan authorities have since clarified that the directive is not a blanket expulsion of foreigners.

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Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said foreigners with valid work permits, licences and other documentation remained legally entitled to operate. Kenya also warned its citizens against harassing or intimidating foreign nationals.

On Tuesday, the Kenyan government announced a 90-day regularisation period for foreign nationals operating businesses. During that period, affected traders can sort out immigration status, work permits, business registration and licences before stricter enforcement begins. State House said the exercise would involve foreign embassies and would be administered without discrimination.

800 more to return from South Africa

At the same press conference, Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Abbey Walusimbi said Uganda was also preparing another operation to bring home citizens stranded in South Africa.

“We are concerned about the plight of Ugandans still stranded in South Africa. That is why the President put together planes to bring some home. In November we are going to bring home 800 more,” Walusimbi said.

Uganda began evacuating citizens from South Africa earlier this year following anti-immigrant protests and attacks on foreign nationals.

By July 7, the government said it had repatriated 880 Ugandans, with another 250 expected shortly afterwards. The operation followed reports of violence in which several foreign nationals, including Ugandans, were killed.

President Yoweri Museveni directed the government to meet the cost of voluntary evacuations, while Uganda’s diplomatic mission in South Africa helped citizens obtain emergency travel documents. More than 1,000 Ugandans had registered for evacuation by the end of June.