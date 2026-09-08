Gen Kainerugaba blocks Anita Among party, warns corrupt ministers of ‘Basement’

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has blocked a planned celebration for Speaker Anita Among and warned that ministers accused of corruption are not protected from detention.

Speaker Anita Among will not be allowed to hold a planned celebration, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said.

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Gen Muhoozi warned that security forces would arrest anyone involved in the event. He made the comments in a series of posts on X on September 8, 2026.

“There will be absolutely no party for AAA. We shall arrest anybody involved in that nonsense!” Gen Muhoozi wrote, using Among’s initials.

“Forgiving someone does not mean they do not have unresolved cases,” he added.

The statement followed reports that a group of MPs planned to hold a “pre-Speaker party” for Among on September 16. The reports claimed that minister Justine Nameere had announced the event.

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Gen Muhoozi also warned ministers accused of corruption that their positions would not protect them.

“Corrupt ministers are not immune to the Basement,” he wrote.

Gen Muhoozi has used the term “Basement” in reference to a detention facility linked to military intelligence. His warning did not name any minister or disclose the cases under consideration.

In another post, Gen Muhoozi said that he had defeated Uganda’s opposition alongside Museveni and Gen Salim Saleh.